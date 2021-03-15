Last updated on .From the section Irish

Hughes made 112 international appearances

Former Northern Ireland captain Aaron Hughes has joined the Irish FA as an elite football development consultant.

The ex-defender, who won 112 caps as a player, will offer guidance on a range of matters including the future direction of the IFA's academy.

Hughes retired from playing in 2019, over 20 years after making his Northern Ireland debut.

"On a personal and professional level I'm delighted to have been given this opportunity," he said.

"I am passionate about the development of football in Northern Ireland at all levels and have already had an insight into the work taking place across both the men's and women's pathways.

"I'm looking forward to making my own contribution to this work and help ensure we're always looking to compete with the best."