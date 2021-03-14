Manchester City v Borussia Monchengladbach

Borussia Monchengladbach would need something "more than extraordinary" to beat Manchester City in the Champions League last 16, boss Marco Rose said.
Gladbach have lost their last six games, including a 2-0 defeat in the first leg against Pep Guardiola's City.
Both legs are at the Puskas Arena in Budapest because of Covid restrictions.
"It would be more than extraordinary, it would be a sensation," said Rose, who is taking over at Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season.
"Pep has them playing almost Total Football."
He had to back down after suggesting he would prefer a full week of training to playing in the game.
"We don't want to give the impression that this is a friendly. It's a Champions League game where we have a chance of reaching the next round, but we have to be realistic," Rose said.
"We want to put in a good performance and then come home and concentrate on our essential tasks.
"Of course the City game is important to us. On the other hand, if I had said that I have full confidence that we can go there and turn it around, then everyone would have shaken their head and said Rose has lost his marbles."
Raheem Sterling is back in City's squad after being rested for their Premier League win over Fulham at the weekend.
Sterling tweeted to deny the decision to leave him out led to a disagreement with Guardiola.
"He doesn't need to do it," Guardiola said. "Nothing happened. He was not selected, that's all.
"When you have 20 top-class players, it will always be unfair for some of them. I love them, they are the main reason why we are in the position.
"Raheem has been so important for the team and all of us."
MATCH FACTS
- Manchester City are unbeaten in their five games against Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League (won four, drawn one), scoring at least two goals in each of their four victories.
- Borussia's previous trip to City ended in their joint-heaviest defeat away from home in the Champions League (4-0).
- Since losing three consecutive home games in the competition between March and September 2018, City have won 10 of their last 11 Champions League outings at Etihad Stadium (drawn one) - averaging 3.5 goals per game in this run.
- Borussia Monchengladbach have never previously won away to English opponents in the European Cup/Champions League (drawn one, lost three), while they have conceded eight goals in the last two trips - 4-2 in 2015-16 and 4-0 in 2016-17, both against Manchester City.
- Since the start of the 2016-17 season, Raheem Sterling has scored 13 goals in home games for Manchester City in the Champions League (19 appearances) - the most of any player for the club and also the most by an English player in the competition in this period.
- Excluding own goals, Borussia Monchengladbach's Alassane Plea has been directly involved in five of the team's seven goals away from home in the Champions League this season (three goals and two assists).
- Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has scored 19 goals in 28 Champions League games during Pep Guardiola's time in charge. If he finds the net in this game, he would equal Thomas Muller (20) and trail only Lionel Messi (43) for most goals scored in the competition under Guardiola.
- The Terror: Ridley Scott's tale of an isolated and murderous expedition
- Let's Talk About Race: Understanding what it means in the UK today