Jimmy Callacher scored a last-minute winner when the sides met in February

Friday Night Football: Crusaders v Linfield Venue: Seaview, Belfast Date: Friday, 28 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two NI, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

Linfield manager David Healy expects Crusaders to provide a "tough game" in Friday's encounter at Seaview.

The Blues top the Irish Premiership and can move 11 points clear of Coleraine with a win, however Oran Kearney's men will have three games in hand.

Crusaders have only won five of their 14 matches in 2021 to fall out of title contention.

"Things haven't changed since I've been here at Linfield - they are big, strong and physical," said Healy on Crusaders.

"They also have good players and have plenty of experience on the pitch so we will be expecting a tough game. "

Healy's men have beaten Crusaders twice already this campaign, with late goals securing wins on both occasions, and will go into the Seaview encounter as firm favourites.

Stephen Baxter admits there is no easy fix for Crusaders' inconsistent form but says his players are eager to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat by Coleraine on Friday.

"If you're not disappointed after losing then you shouldn't be in the game," said Baxter.

"The art of it is to go away, analyse it, talk to the players, get back into training and play your next game."

Linfield beat Dungannon Swifts on Tuesday night however Crusaders will have a full week to prepare for the encounter. Baxter hopes that the extended break from action will help his squad recover from a number of knocks and injuries.

"A lot of boys needed a rest. Jordan Forsythe had a little hamstring niggle, Robbie Weir was carrying a knock, Hegs (Chris Hegarty) was carrying a hamstring problem and Philip Lowry is out on his feet - they all need a rest. A vast number of them are feeling the effects," he said.

"There are a lot of energy-sapping pitches at the moment which are pulling it out of us. But we're all in it together, it's a level playing field for everyone, we're making no excuses and we will get on with it."