Eden Hazard has made 25 La Liga appearances for Real Madrid since joining from Chelsea in 2019

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane says he "can't explain" Eden Hazard's latest injury setback.

Hazard, 30, made his comeback from a muscle problem in Saturday's 2-1 win over Elche, coming on for the final 15 minutes.

However, he will now miss Tuesday's Champions League home last-16 second leg with Atalanta.

"It's something new. I can't really give any more of an explanation," said Zidane.

The Belgium forward has made 25 La Liga appearances since joining Los Blancos from Chelsea in 2019. but has struggled with injuries during his time at the club.

Zidane hoped that he makes a return to action as soon as possible but was puzzled to why his injuries have seemed to increase since arriving at Real.

"Something's up, because he was never injured in his entire career [before joining Real] or there were very few injuries. We want to help him and hope he's back as soon as possible.

"They're things that I can't explain. I want to be positive and hope that it's not too much of a problem.

"We're going to try and figure out why it's happening but right now we can't explain it."

Casemiro will also miss Tuesday's Champions League tie against Atalanta with the Brazilian suspended after picking up a booking in the first leg, however captain Sergio Ramos is fit and likely to start.

Real go into the game with a goal advantage after winning the first leg 1-0 in Italy thanks to a late Ferland Mendy strike.