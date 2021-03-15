Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Wigan Athletic are 21st in League One as they aim to avoid back-to-back relegations

Financially troubled League One club Wigan Athletic have agreed a takeover with a consortium led by Bahrain businessman Abdulrahman Al-Jasmi.

The move comes after months of uncertainty at the club, which has been in administration since July 2020.

The Latics' financial problems went on to lead to their relegation from the Championship last season.

The takeover, which remains dependent on English Football League approval, is hoped to be completed by 31 March.

Talal Al-Hammad, who is set to come in as chairman, says the incoming owners want to "restore pride and belief" at the club.

Wigan's prospective sale to Phoenix 2021 Limited, owned by Al-Jasmi, comes after a deal with a Spanish consortium fell through at the start of January, after it was initially blocked by the EFL.

Pressure had increased on the need for a potential deal to be completed as EFL rules prevent clubs from starting successive seasons in administration.

A total of 11 parties were reported to be interested in a takeover prior to Al-Jasmi's bid, leading to Monday's deal.

Wigan, who are 21st in League One as they look to avoid a second straight relegation, are still without a permanent manager after John Sheridan left to join Swindon Town in November.

Earlier this season, fans raised more than £650,000 to try to protect the club's future as a takeover saga continued.

Al-Hammad, speaking on behalf of the club's board, said the Al-Jasmi-led group are "excited" about the future but are aware they "will have to earn" the trust of supporters "through actions rather than words".

"To Latics fans everywhere, we can only guess at the amount of hurt and distress you have felt since the club entered administration and it is now our focus to stabilise its future and to illustrate why we believe we are the best ownership group for the club," he said in a statement.

The club's joint administrators said in a statement they are in the "process of finalising the transaction", with contracts exchanged and a deposit received.

"The sale allows for non-football creditors to be paid a minimum dividend of 25p in the pound which avoids a 15-point penalty deduction for the club which improves the prospect of remaining in League One this season," they added.