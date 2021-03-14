Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Paul Warne's Rotherham United have had to call of fixtures twice this season due to Covid-19 - first in December and again earlier in March

Rotherham boss Paul Warne will miss the games against Watford and Bristol City because he has to self isolate after the club's recent Covid-19 outbreak.

The Millers postponed three matches because of three positive test results.

Assistant Richie Barker and goalkeeping coach Andy Warrington will temporarily take charge, with first-team coach Matt Hamshaw also forced to self isolate.

"It's gone through the camp and we've had a significant number isolating, including myself now," said Warne.

"The lads' first day back in will be today, as I do this interview on Monday.

"They won't have myself, Richie or Hammy there, but fortunately we've got Andy Warrington to oversee training.

"Richie will be able to take a session with the lads on Tuesday morning to take them through some work to prepare them as well as we can technically."

The club's Roundwood training ground has now reopened to players and staff after it was closed following the outbreak.

The Millers, who are third from bottom in the Championship and three points adrift of safety, initially postponed fixtures against Brentford and Luton before their home match with Coventry was forced to be called off too.

It is the second time Rotherham have been affected by a Covid-19 outbreak this season, having previously postponed fixtures against Derby County and Middlesbrough in December following a number of positive tests.