Robert Page won 41 caps for Wales as a centre-back before moving into coaching

Robert Page says it will be "business as usual" for Wales as he stays in charge for this month's matches while manager Ryan Giggs remains absent.

Giggs had his bail extended to 1 May after denying an allegation of assault.

Assistant boss Page oversaw November's matches and stays in charge for three games in March - but says he has not discussed the prospect of leading Wales at this summer's delayed Euro 2020.

"It's exactly the same as in November. No different," he said.

"I'm very proud again to be leading the boys out but it's business as usual. That is our main focus.

"We have three really important games coming up for different reasons, two World Cup qualifiers and a great friendly for others to put their stamp on potentially the squad for the Euros in the summer. It's a big camp for us and one we are really looking forward to."

Asked if he had spoken to the Football Association of Wales (FAW) about the possibility of staying in charge for the European Championship, Page said: "No, not at all, we're just taking each camp as it comes.

"Obviously it is difficult for Ryan at the minute but we just have to make sure the focus is on the players.

"I think that [the Euros] is a conversation that needs to be done further down the road, so at this moment in time my main focus is on these three games.

"We have two tough World Cup qualifiers. I would rather not think long term yet.

"Let's just get these out of the way and after that we will assess the situation again, no doubt with everybody involved and whoever makes those decisions will make those decisions."

Wales start their World Cup qualifying campaign in Belgium on Wednesday, 24 March and then have a friendly against Mexico in Cardiff before their second qualifier at home against the Czech Republic on 30 March.

Page will be in charge again after it was mutually agreed with the FAW that Giggs would not be involved in Wales' games in November 2020.

During that period, Wales drew with the United States in a friendly before beating the Republic of Ireland and Finland to finish top of their Nations League group.

At the time, Page said Giggs was "only a phone call away" and, having kept regular contact with his assistant in November, the manager will do the same this month.

"Absolutely, of course, like he [Giggs] does every other camp," said Page.

"All the staff will have an input so we will all gather and have conversations about the squad and about the opposition and the analysis, things will be no different with regards to that.

"Yes I am here as the front man at the minute, but it will be no different to what it was in November. He will have an input and rightly so."

This is an uncertain time for the FAW, and not only because of Giggs' continued absence.

Earlier this month it was announced the governing body's chief executive Jonathan Ford will be leaving his role at the end of March.

With the statement confirming Ford's departure making no reference to a possible replacement, it is understood that in the short term, a combination of the FAW's heads of departments and its officers will take responsibility for the running of the association as well as key decisions.

Among those will be finding a new manager for Wales' senior women's team following the departure of Jayne Ludlow in January.

With Giggs absent and no FAW chief executive in place, Page was asked about how the uncertainty might affect his side.

"Well, when the players turn up on Sunday they won't be focused on Jonathan Ford's position, they won't be too concerned about Ryan's position," he said.

"I'll have a chat with the group on Sunday like I did in November's camp. We proved what we did in November has been successful and there's no reason this camp can't be the same.

"We've got a great group of players, they are ultimate professionals and they'll get on with business as usual, so it's no different to November.

"I can understand fans' concerns but at this moment in time there's a group of staff that's no different to November that will be taking the games and we're looking forward to the challenge."