Steve Cotterill was appointed Shrewsbury Town manager on 27 November

Shrewsbury Town manager Steve Cotterill has returned home after spending 16 days in hospital with Covid-pneumonia.

The 56-year-old was readmitted at the end of February, having previously spent 33 days in hospital with Covid-19 symptoms from 15 January.

A club statement said Cotterill "will now finish his rehabilitation at home".

"The club is delighted Steve's returned home. All at Shrewsbury look forward to welcoming him back when he has made a full recovery," the statement added.

During his first spell in hospital and following his initial release from Bristol Royal Infirmary, Cotterill continued to manage the club and provide team talks by phone and Zoom calls.

Shrewsbury are 17th in League One, nine points clear of the relegation zone, following Saturday's draw at Charlton.