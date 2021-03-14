Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is a surprise contender for the vacant Sheffield United job. (Sun) external-link

Nicolae Stanciu believes Slavia Prague will be better prepared for Thursday's Europa League last-16 return leg than Rangers, having beaten Mlada Boleslav on Sunday while Rangers had a free weekend. Stanciu scored twice in the 3-0 win and also netted in the 1-1 draw with Rangers last Thursday. (Record) external-link

Striker Alfredo Morelos believes winning the Scottish Premiership with Rangers gives him "opportunities" and says one of his "big dreams" is to play in England's Premier League. (Caracol Radio via Scotsman - subscription required external-link )

Former Celtic goalkeeper Peter Latchford believes Roy Keane will be one of hundreds interested in replacing Neil Lennon as the club's next manager. (Sun) external-link

Ross County defender Keith Watson says "it would be nice to get a few decisions going the other way for a change" after controversial calls were given against the Staggies in Saturday's defeat by Hibernian. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet discusses Birmingham City's interest in him during the January transfer window and says the situation "got portrayed as something bigger", insisting he still has a good relationship with the Easter Road club. (Sun) external-link

Hibs' Nisbet, 24, believes he can still make it into Scotland's European Championship squad. (Record) external-link

Lawrence Shankland can lead the line for Scotland, insists his Dundee United manager Micky Mellon. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon secured the 200th clean sheet of his career in Saturday's win over Ayr United and hopes his form will propel him to the Euros with Scotland. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link