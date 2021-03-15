Last updated on .From the section European Football

Angel di Maria (left) was substituted in the 62nd minute of Sunday's game

The family homes of Paris St-Germain players Angel di Maria and Marquinhos were burgled while the French champions played Nantes on Sunday.

Argentina midfielder Di Maria was substituted during the 62nd minute of the 2-1 defeat after being told about the incident.

His family were only aware their home had been burgled after it happened.

Brazil defender Marquinhos said his parents' home had also been burgled, adding that "nobody was hurt".

Former Manchester United player Di Maria was the victim of an attempted burglary while at his home in Cheshire in 2015.