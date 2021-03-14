Italian Serie A
CagliariCagliari1JuventusJuventus3

Cagliari 1-3 Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo scores hat-trick

From the section European Football

Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the first goal
Cristiano Ronaldo scored the second-fastest hat-trick of his career, beaten only by the 20-minute treble he scored for Real Madrid against Espanyol in September 2015

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick inside the opening 32 minutes as Juventus bounced back from their midweek Champions League exit by beating Cagliari 3-1.

Ronaldo, 36, opened the scoring with a header before a right-footed penalty and a drilled, left-footed finish completed a 'perfect' treble.

Giovanni Simeone pulled a goal back for Cagliari in the second half.

Juventus stay third but are now three points clear of fourth-placed Atalanta.

Ronaldo came in for some criticism after Juventus' extra-time defeat against Porto on Tuesday, the second year in a row they have been knocked out at the last-16 stage. But this performance was a reminder of just how devastating the former Manchester United forward can be.

He rose unmarked to meet Juan Cuadrado's corner to send a towering header beyond Alessio Cragno after just 10 minutes, before drawing a foul from the goalkeeper for a penalty which he converted 15 minutes later.

The third goal was vintage Ronaldo, collecting Federico Chiesa's pass just inside the area, shimmying away from a defender and powering the ball into the top corner.

Cagliari, who are just two points clear of the relegation zone, improved in the second half and got on the scoresheet when Simeone slid home Gabriele Zappa's cross from the right.

Ronaldo could have scored his fourth goal with virtually the last kick of the game, but Cragno did well to rush out and block.

Line-ups

Cagliari

Formation 3-5-2

  • 28Cragno
  • 23CeppitelliSubstituted forKlavanat 69'minutes
  • 2Godín
  • 24RuganiSubstituted forPereiroat 80'minutes
  • 25ZappaSubstituted forAsamoahat 69'minutes
  • 8Marin
  • 32DuncanSubstituted forDeiolaat 81'minutes
  • 4Nainggolan
  • 18Nández
  • 10Geraldino dos Santos Galvão
  • 9SimeoneSubstituted forCerriat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Aresti
  • 3Tripaldelli
  • 14Deiola
  • 15Klavan
  • 16Calabresi
  • 19Asamoah
  • 20Pereiro
  • 27Cerri
  • 31Vicario
  • 40Walukiewicz
  • 42Contini
  • 44Carboni

Juventus

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Szczesny
  • 16Ju CuadradoBooked at 18minsSubstituted forFrabottaat 83'minutes
  • 4de Ligt
  • 3ChielliniSubstituted forBonucciat 70'minutes
  • 12Lobo SilvaSubstituted forBernardeschiat 34'minutes
  • 44Kulusevski
  • 13Danilo
  • 25Rabiot
  • 22ChiesaSubstituted forArthurat 83'minutes
  • 7Cristiano RonaldoBooked at 14mins
  • 9MorataSubstituted forMcKennieat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Arthur
  • 14McKennie
  • 19Bonucci
  • 31Pinsoglio
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 36Di Pardo
  • 37Dragusin
  • 38Frabotta
  • 41Fagioli
  • 42Garofani
Referee:
Gianpaolo Calvarese

Match Stats

Home TeamCagliariAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home12
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home8
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Cagliari 1, Juventus 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Cagliari 1, Juventus 3.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Ragnar Klavan.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Weston McKennie (Juventus).

  6. Post update

    Kwadwo Asamoah (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Alessandro Deiola (Cagliari).

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ragnar Klavan (Cagliari) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Danilo.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gastón Pereiro (Cagliari) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nahitan Nández.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Radja Nainggolan (Cagliari) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alessandro Deiola with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus).

  14. Post update

    Diego Godín (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gastón Pereiro (Cagliari) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alberto Cerri.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Gianluca Frabotta replaces Juan Cuadrado.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Arthur replaces Federico Chiesa.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Ragnar Klavan.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ragnar Klavan (Cagliari) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Razvan Marin with a cross.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Cagliari. Alessandro Deiola replaces Joseph Alfred Duncan.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 14th March 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan27205265263965
2AC Milan27176450302057
3Juventus26167354223255
4Atalanta27157563342952
5Roma27155751401150
6Napoli26153855292648
7Lazio2614484237546
8Sassuolo2610974341239
9Hellas Verona2710893632438
10Udinese2789103035-533
11Sampdoria2795133742-532
12Bologna2787123642-631
13Fiorentina2778123342-929
14Genoa27610112839-1128
15Spezia2768133450-1626
16Benevento2768132752-2526
17Cagliari2757153046-1622
18Torino25311113647-1120
19Parma27310142552-2719
20Crotone2743203067-3715
View full Italian Serie A table

