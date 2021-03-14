Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored six goals in his last seven appearances for Arsenal in all competitions

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was dropped for Sunday's game against Tottenham for disciplinary reasons, says boss Mikel Arteta.

Aubameyang was scheduled to start at Emirates Stadium but was dropped to the bench in favour of Alexandre Lacazette.

"He was going to start the game, we had a disciplinary issue, we have drawn the line and we move on," Arteta told Sky Sports.

"We have a process that we have to respect for every game and that's it."

Arteta added: "It was a decision made after evaluating everything and who Auba is and what he's done.

"We have other players who can play. Recently we have changed the team quite a lot and there are players who are willing to play and deserve a chance, so I'm comfortable with that."

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, former Gunners defender Martin Keown said: "It's very surprising. You wouldn't expect a disciplinary problem from your captain."

Aubameyang is Arsenal's top scorer this season with 14 goals and has scored six in his last seven appearances in all competitions.