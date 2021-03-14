French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain1NantesNantes2

Paris Saint Germain 1-2 Nantes: Champions slip to shock home defeat

Randal Kolo Muani scoring for Nantes
Randal Kolo Muani brought Nantes level before setting up the winner 12 minutes later

Paris Saint-Germain missed the chance to go top of Ligue 1 after a shock 2-1 home defeat to strugglers Nantes.

Julian Draxler's low drive gave PSG the lead shortly before half-time.

Randal Kolo Muani capitalised on a mistake by Kylian Mbappe to bring Nantes level after the break, before setting up Moses Simon to slide home the winner.

The defeat means PSG stay second, with Lille three points clear at the top after a goalless draw at Monaco.

Mauricio Pochettino's side, who knocked Barcelona out of the Champions League in midweek, have lost seven league games already this season and this latest loss means they have suffered back-to-back Ligue 1 defeats at the Parc des Princes for the first time since 2012.

They looked set for a comfortable evening when Draxler's effort from just inside the area had too much power for Alban Lafont.

But visitors Nantes, who went into the game second from bottom in Ligue 1, were much improved after the break and were rewarded with a memorable victory.

They equalised when a sloppy cross-field pass from Mbappe went straight to the lively Kolo Muani, who fired the ball high past Keylor Navas from inside the area.

Kolo Muani then turned provider when he raced onto a long pass before teeing the ball up for Simon to score from close range.

PSG's best chance to equalise fell to Leandro Paredes, but his shot was brilliantly saved by Lafont.

The win moves Nantes above Nimes and to within a point of 17th-placed Lorient.

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Navas
  • 31DagbaSubstituted forKehrerat 74'minutes
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 22Diallo
  • 15Danilo
  • 6VerrattiBooked at 67mins
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forParedesat 62'minutes
  • 12RafinhaBooked at 48minsSubstituted forIcardiat 56'minutes
  • 23DraxlerSubstituted forSarabiaat 74'minutes
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 4Kehrer
  • 8Paredes
  • 9Icardi
  • 16Rico
  • 19Sarabia
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 25Bakker
  • 27Gueye
  • 32Pembele

Nantes

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Lafont
  • 21Castelletto
  • 3Girotto
  • 4Pallois
  • 11Coco
  • 5Chirivella
  • 19Touré
  • 14TraoréBooked at 50mins
  • 10BlasSubstituted forLouzaat 84'minutes
  • 23Kolo MuaniSubstituted forEmondat 83'minutes
  • 27SimonBooked at 45minsSubstituted forBambaat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Coulibaly
  • 17Limbombe
  • 26Louza
  • 28Emond
  • 29Mendy
  • 30Petric
  • 32Bamba
  • 33Sylla
  • 34Merlin
Referee:
Karim Abed

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamNantes
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home11
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home9
Away1
Fouls
Home14
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Nantes 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Nantes 2.

  3. Post update

    Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Abdoul Kader Bamba (Nantes).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Abdoulaye Touré (Nantes) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Abdoul Kader Bamba.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain).

  7. Post update

    Nicolas Pallois (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain).

  9. Post update

    Charles Traoré (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Nantes. Imran Louza replaces Ludovic Blas.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Nantes. Renaud Emond replaces Randal Kolo Muani.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Nantes. Abdoul Kader Bamba replaces Moses Simon.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Ludovic Blas.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Verratti.

  15. Post update

    Hand ball by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).

  16. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Andrei Girotto.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Randal Kolo Muani (Nantes) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcus Coco with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain).

  19. Post update

    Moses Simon (Nantes) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Hand ball by Ludovic Blas (Nantes).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 14th March 2021

  • PSGParis Saint Germain1NantesNantes2
  • NîmesNîmes1MontpellierMontpellier1
  • DijonDijon1BordeauxBordeaux3
  • LensLens2MetzMetz2
  • LorientLorient1NiceNice1
  • RennesRennes1StrasbourgStrasbourg0
  • MonacoMonaco0LilleLille0

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lille29189249173263
2PSG29193763194460
3Lyon29179357263160
4Monaco29175756381856
5Marseille2912983833545
6Lens2912984441345
7Metz2911993529642
8Rennes29118103432241
9Montpellier29118104548-341
10Angers29116123343-1039
11Bordeaux29106133135-436
12Nice29106133641-536
13Reims29811103536-135
14Brest29104154353-1034
15Strasbourg2996143642-633
16Saint-Étienne2989123042-1233
17Lorient2977153553-1828
18Nantes29512123045-1527
19Nîmes2975172855-2726
20Dijon2929182050-3015
View full French Ligue 1 table

