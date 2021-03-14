Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Nantes 2.
Paris Saint-Germain missed the chance to go top of Ligue 1 after a shock 2-1 home defeat to strugglers Nantes.
Julian Draxler's low drive gave PSG the lead shortly before half-time.
Randal Kolo Muani capitalised on a mistake by Kylian Mbappe to bring Nantes level after the break, before setting up Moses Simon to slide home the winner.
The defeat means PSG stay second, with Lille three points clear at the top after a goalless draw at Monaco.
Mauricio Pochettino's side, who knocked Barcelona out of the Champions League in midweek, have lost seven league games already this season and this latest loss means they have suffered back-to-back Ligue 1 defeats at the Parc des Princes for the first time since 2012.
They looked set for a comfortable evening when Draxler's effort from just inside the area had too much power for Alban Lafont.
But visitors Nantes, who went into the game second from bottom in Ligue 1, were much improved after the break and were rewarded with a memorable victory.
They equalised when a sloppy cross-field pass from Mbappe went straight to the lively Kolo Muani, who fired the ball high past Keylor Navas from inside the area.
Kolo Muani then turned provider when he raced onto a long pass before teeing the ball up for Simon to score from close range.
PSG's best chance to equalise fell to Leandro Paredes, but his shot was brilliantly saved by Lafont.
The win moves Nantes above Nimes and to within a point of 17th-placed Lorient.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Navas
- 31DagbaSubstituted forKehrerat 74'minutes
- 5Marquinhos
- 3Kimpembe
- 22Diallo
- 15Danilo
- 6VerrattiBooked at 67mins
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forParedesat 62'minutes
- 12RafinhaBooked at 48minsSubstituted forIcardiat 56'minutes
- 23DraxlerSubstituted forSarabiaat 74'minutes
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 4Kehrer
- 8Paredes
- 9Icardi
- 16Rico
- 19Sarabia
- 20Kurzawa
- 25Bakker
- 27Gueye
- 32Pembele
Nantes
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Lafont
- 21Castelletto
- 3Girotto
- 4Pallois
- 11Coco
- 5Chirivella
- 19Touré
- 14TraoréBooked at 50mins
- 10BlasSubstituted forLouzaat 84'minutes
- 23Kolo MuaniSubstituted forEmondat 83'minutes
- 27SimonBooked at 45minsSubstituted forBambaat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Coulibaly
- 17Limbombe
- 26Louza
- 28Emond
- 29Mendy
- 30Petric
- 32Bamba
- 33Sylla
- 34Merlin
- Referee:
- Karim Abed
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home9
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Nantes 2.
Post update
Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Abdoul Kader Bamba (Nantes).
Post update
Attempt saved. Abdoulaye Touré (Nantes) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Abdoul Kader Bamba.
Post update
Foul by Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Nicolas Pallois (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Charles Traoré (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Nantes. Imran Louza replaces Ludovic Blas.
Substitution
Substitution, Nantes. Renaud Emond replaces Randal Kolo Muani.
Substitution
Substitution, Nantes. Abdoul Kader Bamba replaces Moses Simon.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Ludovic Blas.
Post update
Attempt saved. Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
Post update
Hand ball by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Andrei Girotto.
Post update
Attempt saved. Randal Kolo Muani (Nantes) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcus Coco with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Moses Simon (Nantes) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Hand ball by Ludovic Blas (Nantes).
