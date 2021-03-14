Marshall joined Glentoran at the end of 2020 after a year at Shamrock Rovers

Over the last couple of years, in their quest to build the strongest squad in the Irish Premiership, Glentoran have shown a willingness to look beyond Northern Ireland during an energetic recruitment drive.

Current first-team star Hrvoje Plum, for example, had been plying his trade in his native Croatia prior to joining the Glens.

Jamie McDonagh and Patrick McClean were also Irish League newboys, although they had made their name just up the road at Derry City.

Rhys Marshall, on the other hand, was well-known among Glentoran fans with the versatile full-back, who joined the east Belfast club in December, having already faced the Glens a number of times as a Glenavon player.

He arrived at the Oval at the end of a trying 2020, a year in which a combination of factors - injury, a settled first-team pecking order and, of course, the pandemic - stopped his promising Shamrock Rovers career from ever truly taking off.

"I went down with good expectations," Marshall tells BBC Sport NI. "Then I picked up an injury in pre-season, an Achilles injury, so I played one match out of the first six. I was really struggling.

"Then the pandemic hit, which actually helped me a bit in terms of my recovery. I had three months to recover so when football returned, I was over the injury and was able to train away.

Marshall scored on his Rovers debut but often found himself behind captain Ronan Finn in the pecking order

"The team down there were doing really well, and as everyone knows, it's difficult to break into a winning team.

"I was behind the captain, Ronan Finn, who was playing right wing-back. He's a great player, but I obviously wasn't playing as much as I'd liked."

Rovers were an attractive project for Marshall. The Republic's most decorated club, they were fresh off winning their first piece of domestic silverware eight years in the 2019 FAI Cup, had players such as Jack Byrne and Graham Burke, and were on sound financial footing thanks to businessman Dermot Desmond's investment in October 2019.

But with injury having disrupted the start of his League of Ireland journey, Marshall was forced to wait until 24 February to make his debut. He marked it in style, however, with a goal and an assist in a 2-0 win away to Waterford.

Two weeks later, the Republic - like everywhere else - went into lockdown at the start of the pandemic. Travel restrictions prevented Marshall and his girlfriend from crossing the border, leaving them stuck in their apartment in Lucan, just west of Dublin's city centre.

"We were stuck there in an apartment for three months, which would be tough for anyone," said Marshall, who joked that a couple of visits to a shopping centre was about the height of his social life down south.

"I think being stuck down there, it put us off Dublin completely. We then moved back up north, so I was travelling up and down for a bit and planned to keep doing that, but then the season ended and I hadn't gotten much playing time, so I don't know, it kind of put me off everything.

"Of course there is disappointment. It was tough making the decision to come back up because I only got to play in front of the Rovers fans once, and that was an away game [the Waterford game].

Marshall scored his first Glentoran goal in the 3-1 win over Linfield on 2 March

"I turned 26 in January. The reason for going down there was to have a good year or two and maybe getting across to England. But just being down there and with everything that happened, I decided that I didn't want that anymore.

"I just think, at my age, if I did get a move, by that time I might be 28. I maybe left it two or three years too late to make that first move. Everything joined together at the time for me to come back up, so I'm happy to be back.

"I decided I wanted to move back to the Irish League, but the Rovers manager [Stephen Bradley] came up and met me, he wanted me to stay, and he was 100%, but he knew what I wanted.

"To be fair to them, they agreed a deal with Glentoran and let me move on."

Hitting the ground running at the Oval

Move on he did, from one exciting football project in a capital city to another, but again his progress was halted by lockdown. After making his Glens debut in a 2-1 win over Portadown on 2 January, the Irish Premiership entered a two-week circuit breaker.

The Glens had to wait 24 days for their next match, a 2-0 win over Carrick Rangers, and while there have been a few slip-ups such as defeats by Crusaders and Ballymena United, Marshall's introduction has prompted a hugely impressive run - headlined by two wins over rivals Linfield - that has catapulted Mick McDermott's men into the title picture.

Marshall, who had praise for McDermott's tactical nous and match preparation, is enjoying himself at Glentoran and admits it will be "strange" returning to Glenavon's Mourneview Park on Tuesday having made over 200 appearances for the Lurgan Blues, with two Irish Cup winners' medals to show for his efforts.

"I've been looking at the Glenavon team and I know only a handful of the players now, there's a big turnover of players, so it might be like any other match because I don't know so many of them.

Glenavon upset Molde in Europa League qualifier

"To be fair to Gaz [Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton], he was brilliant for me. A lot of people would say he let me away with murder. He liked me and let me do my thing. He was very good for me and I'll always be indebted to me.

"He called me a couple of times when I was down in Dublin. He does that with a lot of players that have moved on from Glenavon, like Josh Daniels, Bobby Burns, he likes to see us doing well and he keeps in touch."

And Marshall's greatest memory from his time at Glenavon? He reckons he was too young to fully appreciate the Irish Cup triumphs, but he finds it hard to look beyond Glenavon's Europa League first-round qualifying win over Molde in July 2018.

Erling Braut Haaland lined out for the Norwegians, but Marshall managed to upstage the soon-to-be goalscoring phenomenon, heading Glenavon level before teeing up Josh Daniels' winner following a rampaging run on the counter-attack to seal the Lurgan Blues' first European victory in 23 years.

"I was young for the Irish Cups. They were obviously great times, but I don't think I really appreciated it as much as I should have. I won the Irish Cup at the end of my first season so you're kind of oblivious.

"Beating Molde has to be up there. [Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer was the manager and Haaland was playing, and he barely got a kick to be fair to our defenders.

"He was very young, there were something like 18 or 19 scouts there to watch him. We all knew about him before because there was so much talk about him. That was in the summer and I think the following January he joined RB Salzburg.

"It was just one of those matches, we were defensively so good. I scored from a corner and then we hit them on the counter at the end. It was brilliant with the size of their club, for us to beat them on our home turf was just a great night."