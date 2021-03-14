Bristol City Women v Chelsea Women

Bristol City WomenBristol City Women14:30Chelsea WomenChelsea Women
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Aston Villa Women
|3
|2
|1
|0
|11
|1
|10
|8
|2
|Durham Women
|3
|2
|1
|0
|12
|3
|9
|7
|3
|Sheffield United Women
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|3
|4
|Coventry United Ladies
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|18
|-16
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea Women
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|6
|2
|Arsenal Women
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|6
|1
|5
|3
|Tottenham Women
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|4
|2
|4
|4
|London City Lionesses
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|8
|-8
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Man City Women
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|1
|5
|7
|2
|Everton Women
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|6
|3
|Liverpool Women
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|3
|4
|Man Utd Women
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|West Ham Women
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9
|2
|7
|8
|2
|Reading Women
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|3
|3
|6
|3
|Brighton Women
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|1
|4
|Charlton Athletic Women
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|8
|-8
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leicester City Women
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2
|3
|5
|2
|B'ham City Women
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|Blackburn Ladies
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bristol City Women
|3
|3
|0
|0
|11
|3
|8
|9
|2
|Crystal Palace Women
|3
|2
|0
|1
|10
|6
|4
|6
|3
|London Bees
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|10
|-8
|3
|4
|Lewes Women
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|6
|-4
|0
The MOTDx team bring you authentic stories from the very top of the game at home and abroad
Entries are now open for all undiscovered artists and bands to upload one original track
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.