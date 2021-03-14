Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lautaro Martinez is Inter's second-top scorer this season with 15 goals in all competitions

Lautaro Martinez headed a late winner as Inter beat Torino 2-1 to move nine points clear at the top of Serie A.

Martinez steered substitute Alexis Sanchez's cross into the corner with five minutes left to secure Inter's eighth successive league victory.

Antonio Sanabria had earlier levelled for Torino after Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring from the penalty spot.

Second-placed AC Milan can move back to within six points of Inter with victory over Napoli later on Sunday.

The home side had the best chance of a scrappy first half when defender Lyanco headed Simone Verdi's free-kick against the post.

Inter created little before they were awarded a penalty just after an hour when Armando Izzo barged into the back of Martinez, with Lukaku sending goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu the wrong way for his 23rd goal of the season.

Torino were level just seven minutes later when Antonio Sanabria forced the ball home from close range after a scramble at a corner.

That looked to be enough to earn Torino a point before Martinez beat Sirigu from eight yards for his 15th goal of the season.