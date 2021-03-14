Italian Serie A
TorinoTorino1Inter MilanInter Milan2

Torino 1-2 Inter Milan: Lautaro Martinez scores late winner

Lautaro Martinez
Lautaro Martinez is Inter's second-top scorer this season with 15 goals in all competitions

Lautaro Martinez headed a late winner as Inter beat Torino 2-1 to move nine points clear at the top of Serie A.

Martinez steered substitute Alexis Sanchez's cross into the corner with five minutes left to secure Inter's eighth successive league victory.

Antonio Sanabria had earlier levelled for Torino after Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring from the penalty spot.

Second-placed AC Milan can move back to within six points of Inter with victory over Napoli later on Sunday.

The home side had the best chance of a scrappy first half when defender Lyanco headed Simone Verdi's free-kick against the post.

Inter created little before they were awarded a penalty just after an hour when Armando Izzo barged into the back of Martinez, with Lukaku sending goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu the wrong way for his 23rd goal of the season.

Torino were level just seven minutes later when Antonio Sanabria forced the ball home from close range after a scramble at a corner.

That looked to be enough to earn Torino a point before Martinez beat Sirigu from eight yards for his 15th goal of the season.

Line-ups

Torino

Formation 3-5-2

  • 39Sirigu
  • 5Izzo
  • 4Silveira Neves Vojnovic
  • 3Silva Nascimento
  • 27VojvodaSubstituted forGojakat 89'minutes
  • 7Lukic
  • 38Mandragora
  • 8BaselliSubstituted forLinettyat 49'minutes
  • 29MurruSubstituted forAnsaldiat 67'minutes
  • 24VerdiSubstituted forZazaat 67'minutes
  • 19SanabriaSubstituted forBelottiat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Belotti
  • 10Gojak
  • 11Zaza
  • 13Rodríguez
  • 15Ansaldi
  • 18Ujkani
  • 26Bonazzoli
  • 32Milinkovic-Savic
  • 45Ferigra
  • 77Linetty
  • 99Buongiorno

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de Vrij
  • 95Bastoni
  • 2HakimiSubstituted forDarmianat 88'minutes
  • 23Barella
  • 77BrozovicSubstituted forSánchezat 81'minutes
  • 5GagliardiniBooked at 53minsSubstituted forEriksenat 56'minutes
  • 14PerisicSubstituted forYoungat 56'minutes
  • 9Lukaku
  • 10MartínezSubstituted forVecinoat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Sánchez
  • 8Vecino
  • 11Kolarov
  • 12Sensi
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 15Young
  • 24Eriksen
  • 27Padelli
  • 36Darmian
  • 97Radu
  • 99Pinamonti
Referee:
Paolo Valeri

Match Stats

Home TeamTorinoAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home7
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away8
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Torino 1, Inter Milan 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Torino 1, Inter Milan 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Armando Izzo (Torino) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Cristian Ansaldi with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Amer Gojak (Torino).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rolando Mandragora (Torino) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Torino. Amer Gojak replaces Mergim Vojvoda.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Torino. Andrea Belotti replaces Antonio Sanabria.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Matías Vecino replaces Lautaro Martínez.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Matteo Darmian replaces Achraf Hakimi.

  11. Post update

    Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Antonio Sanabria (Torino).

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Torino 1, Inter Milan 2. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Cristian Ansaldi.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Christian Eriksen (Inter Milan).

  16. Post update

    Sasa Lukic (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Mergim Vojvoda.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Alexis Sánchez replaces Marcelo Brozovic.

  19. Post update

    Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Simone Zaza (Torino).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 14th March 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan27205265263965
2AC Milan26175450302056
3Juventus26167354213355
4Atalanta27157563342952
5Roma27155751401150
6Napoli25152855292647
7Lazio2614484237546
8Sassuolo2610974341239
9Hellas Verona2710893632438
10Udinese2789103035-533
11Sampdoria2795133742-532
12Bologna2787123642-631
13Fiorentina2778123342-929
14Genoa27610112839-1128
15Spezia2768133450-1626
16Benevento2768132752-2526
17Cagliari2757152946-1722
18Torino25311113647-1120
19Parma27310142552-2719
20Crotone2743203067-3715
View full Italian Serie A table

