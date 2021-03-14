Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Roy Keane is interested in a return to Celtic as manager, although the former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland captain hasn't been in charge of a club for ten years after spells at Sunderland and Ipswich. (Scottish Sun) external-link

The son of former Celtic star Tommy Burns leads well wishes to Rangers icon Walter Smith as the ex-Ibrox manager recovers in hospital. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic duo James Forrest and Nir Bitton got time on the pitch ahead of next weekend's Old Firm derby in a bounce game against Kilmarnock yesterday. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic winger James Forrest is optimistic that Scott Brown will remain at the club amidst speculation linking the captain with a switch to Aberdeen. (Sunday Herald) external-link

Manager Jack Ross defends Martin Boyle after the Hibs forward is accused of "conning" the referee by Ross County boss John Hughes. (Scotland on Sunday) external-link

"I've never seen a goalkeeper in my career who is so possessed and so desperate to keep the ball out of the net," says Kevin Thomson of Rangers number one Allan McGregor as he compares the spirit of the current Ibrox side to the one that reached the 2008 Uefa Cup final. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Former midfielder Simon Donnelly believes Celtic face a huge summer of upheaval similar to Wim Jansen's arrival in 1997 but fears a different Rangers now. (Sunday Mail) external-link