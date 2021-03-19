West Ham United v Arsenal

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored six goals in his last four Premier League starts.

TEAM NEWS

West Ham welcome back Jesse Lingard, who was ineligible to face parent club Manchester United last time out.

Pablo Fornals, Angelo Ogbonna, Arthur Masuaku and Andriy Yarmolenko all remain out due to injury.

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka suffered a hamstring strain during last week's north London derby and is a doubt.

Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was dropped from the Gunners' last league fixture for a breach of club protocol, is expected to start.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This feels like a big game for West Ham, as a test of their top-four aspirations, and I think the underlying message from their manager David Moyes will be 'let's not lose it'. All his side need to do is stay in the mix.

Moyes did not quite get the balance right last week when West Ham lost at Old Trafford, so he might tweak a few things to ensure they offer more of a threat.

It will be interesting to see how Arsenal approach it too. They were attack-minded against Tottenham last week, and were rewarded with the three points.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v racing driver Billy Monger

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham have lost 32 of the 49 previous Premier League encounters, winning eight and drawing nine.

The Hammers have won just three of the past 24 home league meetings.

Arsenal could register a 12th Premier League double over West Ham, more than against any other side.

West Ham United

West Ham could lose consecutive league games for the first time since their opening two matches this season. The second of those defeats came against Arsenal.

They have earned eight league victories in 2021, second only to leaders Manchester City.

The Hammers have won five of their past six Premier League home matches, including the last three in a row.

They last won four consecutive top-flight home fixtures in May 2002, under the late Glenn Roeder.

This is only the fourth time West Ham have faced Arsenal when above them in the table; they are winless in the previous three.

David Moyes has won just four of his 31 league fixtures against Arsenal, drawing eight and losing 19.

Arsenal