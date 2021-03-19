Premier League
West HamWest Ham United15:00ArsenalArsenal
Venue: London Stadium

West Ham United v Arsenal

Arsenal forward Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored six goals in his last four Premier League starts.

TEAM NEWS

West Ham welcome back Jesse Lingard, who was ineligible to face parent club Manchester United last time out.

Pablo Fornals, Angelo Ogbonna, Arthur Masuaku and Andriy Yarmolenko all remain out due to injury.

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka suffered a hamstring strain during last week's north London derby and is a doubt.

Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was dropped from the Gunners' last league fixture for a breach of club protocol, is expected to start.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This feels like a big game for West Ham, as a test of their top-four aspirations, and I think the underlying message from their manager David Moyes will be 'let's not lose it'. All his side need to do is stay in the mix.

Moyes did not quite get the balance right last week when West Ham lost at Old Trafford, so he might tweak a few things to ensure they offer more of a threat.

It will be interesting to see how Arsenal approach it too. They were attack-minded against Tottenham last week, and were rewarded with the three points.

Prediction: 1-1

Jesse Lingard has scored four goals in seven starts against Arsenal in all competitions

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • West Ham have lost 32 of the 49 previous Premier League encounters, winning eight and drawing nine.
  • The Hammers have won just three of the past 24 home league meetings.
  • Arsenal could register a 12th Premier League double over West Ham, more than against any other side.

West Ham United

  • West Ham could lose consecutive league games for the first time since their opening two matches this season. The second of those defeats came against Arsenal.
  • They have earned eight league victories in 2021, second only to leaders Manchester City.
  • The Hammers have won five of their past six Premier League home matches, including the last three in a row.
  • They last won four consecutive top-flight home fixtures in May 2002, under the late Glenn Roeder.
  • This is only the fourth time West Ham have faced Arsenal when above them in the table; they are winless in the previous three.
  • David Moyes has won just four of his 31 league fixtures against Arsenal, drawing eight and losing 19.

Arsenal

  • Arsenal have 20 away points so far this term - equalling last season's entire tally.
  • They have lost eight of 14 games against fellow sides who start the weekend in the top 10, winning five and drawing one.
  • The Gunners have conceded at least once in each of their past seven league matches.
  • All five of their most recent league losses, dating back to December, have been by a single-goal margin.
  • Arsenal have claimed 13 points from London league derbies, more than any other side this season.
  • Alexandre Lacazette has scored four goals in his past five league appearances versus West Ham, including in his last two.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City30225364214371
2Man Utd29169456322457
3Leicester29175753322156
4Chelsea29149644251951
5West Ham28146842321048
6Liverpool29137948361246
7Everton28144104037346
8Tottenham28136947301745
9Aston Villa271251039281141
10Arsenal28125113729841
11Crystal Palace29107123147-1637
12Leeds28113144346-336
13Wolves2998122838-1035
14Southampton2996143651-1533
15Burnley2989122237-1533
16Brighton28611112936-729
17Newcastle2877142845-1728
18Fulham29511132236-1426
19West Brom2939172057-3718
20Sheff Utd2942231650-3414
