Celtic v Rangers - team news, stats & selectors

Celtic defender Greg Taylor is back in training after missing the last two matches with a thigh problem. Defender Christopher Jullien is out long term with a knee injury and Mikey Johnston remains sidelined with a knock.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard will hold a face-to-face with Glen Kamara before deciding if the midfielder is in the right frame of mind to play after Thursday's Slavia Prague racism controversy.

Leon Balogun was sent off along with Kemar Roofe against the Czechs but could be required to fill in at right-back with Nathan Patterson struggling and captain James Tavernier still out.

Ryan Jack is also missing but veteran striker Jermain Defoe returns after being ineligible in Europe.

Celtic interim manager John Kennedy: "Our motivation will purely be to take the game in isolation, competing against your biggest rivals, and putting a marker down in terms of what we do going forward.

"What has been in the past has happened, Rangers have won the title, we accept that and it is about moving forward and not just accepting that is going to be the norm. We have not shown what we are truly capable of this season."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: " We haven't really had much time or preparation to think about this fixture. That's not an excuse. It's how it is. We're quite used to this schedule - bounding from game to game. Come kick-off we'll be ready and prepared. We'll have a game plan that will hopefully be good enough on the day.

"We will have internal targets and I want the standard and the hunger and the consistency to remain from a league point of view. I think it is only normal that now the priority swings to the Scottish Cup, with all due respect."

Did you know?: Celtic have lost once in eight games while Rangers remain undefeated in the Premiership this season and have beaten their city rivals in their last three meetings.

