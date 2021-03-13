Last updated on .From the section Everton

Jordan Pickford (left) last played for England in November's 4-0 win over Iceland

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is a doubt for England's forthcoming World Cup qualifiers after coming off injured just before half-time of Saturday's match against Burnley.

The 27-year-old hurt himself in attempting to stop a strike from Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

Gareth Southgate will name his England squad for the qualifiers against San Marino and Albania on Thursday.

Pickford has won 30 caps and played in November's Nations League games.