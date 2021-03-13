Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

Sheffield United have confirmed that manager Chris Wilder has left the club after almost five years in charge.

Wilder has left with the Blades bottom of the Premier League, with 14 points from 28 games.

The ex-Sheffield United defender became manager of the Yorkshire club in May 2016 and took them from League One to the Premier League in that time.

"Being manager of Sheffield United has been a special journey and one I'll never forget," said Wilder.

