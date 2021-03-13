Last updated on .From the section Irish

Shay McCartan's spectacular opener set Ballymena on their way to victory

Shay McCartan's spectacular first-half free-kick from more than 30 yards out helped Ballymena United defeat Portadown 2-1 at the Showgrounds.

McCartan opened the scoring with the latest of his sensational strikes in the sixth minute.

Luke Wilson lobbed Jordan Williamson from around the penalty spot to level for the Ports in the 15th minute.

Paul McElroy scored the winner with a penalty on 64 after Kevin Healy was adjudged to have fouled Joe McCready.

Portadown manager Matthew Tipton was subsequently sent to the stand by referee Christopher Morrison for dissent.

McCready, Jude Winchester and McCartan had other goalscoring chances for the hosts.

Ballymena's second 2-1 victory over Portadown within the space of a fortnight extends their unbeaten run to five games and consolidates their seventh place in the Premiership table.

Portadown remain 10th with just one win from their last 14 outings.

Ballymena face Warrenpoint Town at Milltown on Tuesday night, the first of two visits to Milltown in four days.

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey, speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound programme:

"It was monsoon like at times but the quality of the football was excellent.

"Shay McCartan is a special player and we are delighted to have him - his goal today was immense.

"It didn't surprise me he stepped up to take the free-kick and what a finish it was.

"We created chances and could have scored more but Portadown had their spell in the ascendancy. We are delighted to come out on top."