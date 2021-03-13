German Bundesliga
B DortmundBorussia Dortmund2Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin0

Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Hertha Berlin: Hosts boost Champions League hopes with win

Julian Brandt
Borussia Dortmund look to be in a three-way fight with Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen for a Champions League place

Borussia Dortmund boosted their hopes of Champions League qualification with a win over strugglers Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga.

Germany midfielder Julian Brandt and 16-year-old forward Youssoufa Moukoko scored for the hosts, who were without England winger Jadon Sancho.

The result lifts Edin Terzic's side up to fifth in the German top flight.

Hertha, who had Czech midfielder Vladimir Darida sent off late on, remain 15th in the table.

Line-ups

B Dortmund

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 35Hitz
  • 2MoreySubstituted forMeunierat 71'minutes
  • 23Can
  • 15HummelsSubstituted forZagadouat 58'minutes
  • 14SchulzBooked at 23mins
  • 22Bellingham
  • 8Dahoud
  • 11ReusSubstituted forMoukokoat 84'minutes
  • 19Brandt
  • 10T HazardSubstituted forReynaat 71'minutes
  • 9Haaland

Substitutes

  • 1Bürki
  • 5Zagadou
  • 6Delaney
  • 18Moukoko
  • 20Carvalho
  • 24Meunier
  • 26Piszczek
  • 30Passlack
  • 32Reyna

Hertha Berlin

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 22Jarstein
  • 13Klünter
  • 5Stark
  • 31Dárdai
  • 29Tousart
  • 42ZeefuikBooked at 59minsSubstituted forLukebakioat 60'minutes
  • 6DaridaBooked at 80mins
  • 17Mittelstädt
  • 21PlattenhardtSubstituted forLeckieat 59'minutes
  • 9PiatekSubstituted forAldereteat 82'minutes
  • 15CórdobaSubstituted forDilrosunat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Schwolow
  • 2Pekarík
  • 7Leckie
  • 11Lukebakio
  • 14Alderete
  • 16Dilrosun
  • 25Torunarigha
  • 32Netz
  • 40Michelbrink
Referee:
Martin Petersen

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamHertha Berlin
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home12
Away3
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home7
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 2, Hertha Berlin 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 2, Hertha Berlin 0.

  3. Post update

    Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Márton Dárdai (Hertha Berlin).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Márton Dárdai (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Javairô Dilrosun.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mahmoud Dahoud.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Borussia Dortmund 2, Hertha Berlin 0. Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the centre of the goal.

  8. Post update

    Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Youssoufa Moukoko.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Dan-Axel Zagadou.

  10. Post update

    Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Dodi Lukébakio (Hertha Berlin).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Youssoufa Moukoko replaces Marco Reus because of an injury.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Omar Alderete replaces Krzysztof Piatek.

  14. Dismissal

    Vladimír Darida (Hertha Berlin) is shown the red card.

  15. Post update

    Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Vladimír Darida (Hertha Berlin).

  17. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Rune Jarstein.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Giovanni Reyna with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Maximilian Mittelstädt.

  20. Post update

    Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 13th March 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich25184374353958
2RB Leipzig24165346202653
3Wolfsburg25139343212248
4Frankfurt241110347331443
5B Dortmund25133952351742
6B Leverkusen24117642261640
7Union Berlin25911538271138
8Freiburg259793739-234
9Stuttgart248974537833
10B Mgladbach258984140133
11Hoffenheim2486103941-230
12Werder Bremen257993036-630
13Augsburg2585122738-1129
14Köln2557132344-2122
15Hertha Berlin2556142845-1721
16Mainz2556142444-2021
17Arminia Bielefeld2454151843-2519
18Schalke2517171666-5010
View full German Bundesliga table

