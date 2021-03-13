Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 2, Hertha Berlin 0.
Borussia Dortmund boosted their hopes of Champions League qualification with a win over strugglers Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga.
Germany midfielder Julian Brandt and 16-year-old forward Youssoufa Moukoko scored for the hosts, who were without England winger Jadon Sancho.
The result lifts Edin Terzic's side up to fifth in the German top flight.
Hertha, who had Czech midfielder Vladimir Darida sent off late on, remain 15th in the table.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 35Hitz
- 2MoreySubstituted forMeunierat 71'minutes
- 23Can
- 15HummelsSubstituted forZagadouat 58'minutes
- 14SchulzBooked at 23mins
- 22Bellingham
- 8Dahoud
- 11ReusSubstituted forMoukokoat 84'minutes
- 19Brandt
- 10T HazardSubstituted forReynaat 71'minutes
- 9Haaland
Substitutes
- 1Bürki
- 5Zagadou
- 6Delaney
- 18Moukoko
- 20Carvalho
- 24Meunier
- 26Piszczek
- 30Passlack
- 32Reyna
Hertha Berlin
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 22Jarstein
- 13Klünter
- 5Stark
- 31Dárdai
- 29Tousart
- 42ZeefuikBooked at 59minsSubstituted forLukebakioat 60'minutes
- 6DaridaBooked at 80mins
- 17Mittelstädt
- 21PlattenhardtSubstituted forLeckieat 59'minutes
- 9PiatekSubstituted forAldereteat 82'minutes
- 15CórdobaSubstituted forDilrosunat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Schwolow
- 2Pekarík
- 7Leckie
- 11Lukebakio
- 14Alderete
- 16Dilrosun
- 25Torunarigha
- 32Netz
- 40Michelbrink
- Referee:
- Martin Petersen
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home7
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 2, Hertha Berlin 0.
Post update
Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Márton Dárdai (Hertha Berlin).
Post update
Attempt missed. Márton Dárdai (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Javairô Dilrosun.
Post update
Attempt missed. Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mahmoud Dahoud.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 2, Hertha Berlin 0. Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Youssoufa Moukoko.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Dan-Axel Zagadou.
Post update
Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dodi Lukébakio (Hertha Berlin).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Youssoufa Moukoko replaces Marco Reus because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Omar Alderete replaces Krzysztof Piatek.
Dismissal
Vladimír Darida (Hertha Berlin) is shown the red card.
Post update
Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Vladimír Darida (Hertha Berlin).
Post update
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Rune Jarstein.
Post update
Attempt saved. Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Giovanni Reyna with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Maximilian Mittelstädt.
Post update
Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.