Borussia Dortmund look to be in a three-way fight with Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen for a Champions League place

Borussia Dortmund boosted their hopes of Champions League qualification with a win over strugglers Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga.

Germany midfielder Julian Brandt and 16-year-old forward Youssoufa Moukoko scored for the hosts, who were without England winger Jadon Sancho.

The result lifts Edin Terzic's side up to fifth in the German top flight.

Hertha, who had Czech midfielder Vladimir Darida sent off late on, remain 15th in the table.