Match ends, SV Werder Bremen 1, FC Bayern München 3.
Robert Lewandowski moved joint-second on the all-time Bundesliga scoring list as Bayern Munich won at Werder Bremen.
Lewandowski's 268th goal in the competition means only Gerd Muller with 365, has scored more goals in Germany's top flight.
Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry had earlier scored as Bayern extended their lead at the top of the table.
Niclas Fullkrug hit a late consolation for the hosts who remain 12th.
Second-placed RB Leipzig could cut Bayern's lead at the top of the table to two points if they win their game in hand against Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday (14:30 GMT).
Lewandowski reaches another landmark
Hansi Flick's side were rarely troubled in Bremen, carving out a succession of good chances that ought to have produced an even more emphatic victory.
On another day Lewandowski might have scored four - hitting the post twice and the crossbar - in a typically menacing performance.
And his 32nd league goal of the season keeps former Bayern forward Muller's single-season record of 40 goals firmly in view.
However, Muller's overall record is still going to take some catching, with the former Bayern and Germany forward registering a goal every 105 minutes in his 427 league games.
Poland international Lewandowski, 32, is 97 goals off that landmark but has managed his 268 from 345 games at 103 minutes per goal
Line-ups
Werder Bremen
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Pavlenka
- 36Groß
- 21Toprak
- 18Moisander
- 23Gebre SelassieSubstituted forAguat 63'minutes
- 35EggesteinSubstituted forFüllkrugat 63'minutes
- 6MöhwaldSubstituted forVeljkovicat 76'minutes
- 5AugustinssonSubstituted forDinkciat 89'minutes
- 20SchmidSubstituted forBittencourtat 64'minutes
- 7Rashica
- 19SargentBooked at 70mins
Substitutes
- 8Osako
- 9Selke
- 10Bittencourt
- 11Füllkrug
- 13Veljkovic
- 17Agu
- 34Mbom
- 38dos Santos Haesler
- 43Dinkci
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 17Boateng
- 21Hernández
- 19DaviesSubstituted forSarrat 84'minutes
- 6KimmichSubstituted forRocaat 79'minutes
- 18Goretzka
- 29ComanSubstituted forMusialaat 79'minutes
- 25Müller
- 7GnabrySubstituted forSanéat 79'minutes
- 9LewandowskiSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Süle
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 10Sané
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 20Sarr
- 22Roca
- 28Oliveira Dantas
- 35Nübel
- 42Musiala
- Referee:
- Manuel Gräfe
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, SV Werder Bremen 1, FC Bayern München 3.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Leonardo Bittencourt.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Ömer Toprak.
Post update
Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Lucas Hernández.
Post update
Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Lucas Hernández.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Niclas Füllkrug (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Felix Agu.
Post update
Foul by Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Milot Rashica (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, FC Bayern München. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting tries a through ball, but Bouna Sarr is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Eren Sami Dinkci replaces Ludwig Augustinsson.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marc Roca (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Felix Agu.
Goal!
Goal! SV Werder Bremen 1, FC Bayern München 3. Niclas Füllkrug (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Milot Rashica (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joshua Sargent.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Bouna Sarr replaces Alphonso Davies.
Post update
Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Alphonso Davies.
Post update
Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Leonardo Bittencourt (SV Werder Bremen).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Leroy Sané replaces Serge Gnabry.
