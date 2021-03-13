Last updated on .From the section European Football

Karim Benzema has scored seven goals in his past seven home games in LaLiga

Karim Benzema scored a stunning stoppage-time winner as Real Madrid's pursuit of leaders Atletico Madrid was revived with victory against Elche.

Real, who started the day eight points behind their city rivals, were stunned in the 61st minute when Dani Calvo thumped home a header.

Benzema equalised from Luka Modric's cross in the 73rd minute.

With time running out, the Frenchman produced a glorious angled strike following a one-two with Casemiro.

Real move into second spot, a point above Barcelona who face Huesca on Monday. Atletico play Getafe at 20:00 GMT.

More to follow.