Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Elche 1.
Karim Benzema scored a stunning stoppage-time winner as Real Madrid's pursuit of leaders Atletico Madrid was revived with victory against Elche.
Real, who started the day eight points behind their city rivals, were stunned in the 61st minute when Dani Calvo thumped home a header.
Benzema equalised from Luka Modric's cross in the 73rd minute.
With time running out, the Frenchman produced a glorious angled strike following a one-two with Casemiro.
Real move into second spot, a point above Barcelona who face Huesca on Monday. Atletico play Getafe at 20:00 GMT.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Courtois
- 5Varane
- 4RamosSubstituted forRodrygoat 61'minutes
- 6Nacho
- 14Casemiro
- 17Vázquez
- 15ValverdeSubstituted forKroosat 62'minutes
- 22IscoSubstituted forModricat 62'minutes
- 23Mendy
- 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forE Hazardat 75'minutes
- 9BenzemaBooked at 37mins
Substitutes
- 3Militão
- 7E Hazard
- 8Kroos
- 10Modric
- 11Asensio
- 13Lunin
- 25Rodrygo
- 26Altube
- 34Duro
Elche
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Badia
- 19BarragánSubstituted forGarrido Cifuentesat 36'minutes
- 12Calvo Sanromán
- 5Verdú
- 25Mojica
- 11Morente OlivaSubstituted forFerrández Pomaresat 75'minutes
- 14Gutiérrez ParejoSubstituted forGonzálezat 87'minutes
- 4Marcone
- 16Chaves de la TorreSubstituted forSánchez Guillénat 87'minutes
- 21CarrilloBooked at 69mins
- 9BoyéSubstituted forMfuluat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Gazzaniga
- 2González
- 6Mfulu
- 7Martinez Modesto
- 8Rodríguez
- 10Milla
- 15Sánchez Benítez
- 17Ferrández Pomares
- 18Palacios Zapata
- 23Garrido Cifuentes
- 24Sánchez Guillén
- 45Andreu
- Referee:
- Jorge Figueroa Vázquez
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Elche 1.
Post update
Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Johan Mojica (Elche).
Post update
Offside, Real Madrid. Toni Kroos tries a through ball, but Ferland Mendy is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 2, Elche 1. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rodrygo.
Post update
Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Josan (Elche).
Post update
Attempt saved. Nacho (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Substitution
Substitution, Elche. Diego González replaces Raúl Guti.
Substitution
Substitution, Elche. Josema replaces Fidel.
Post update
Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ferland Mendy.
Post update
Attempt missed. Casemiro (Real Madrid) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Nacho with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
Post update
Josan (Elche) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rodrygo.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Eden Hazard replaces Vinícius Júnior.
Substitution
Substitution, Elche. Omenuke Mfulu replaces Lucas Boyé.
Substitution
Substitution, Elche. Josan replaces Tete Morente.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 1, Elche 1. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross following a corner.