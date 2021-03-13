Last updated on .From the section European Football

Luis Suarez struck the woodwork not long after Getafe had been reduced to 10 men

Atletico Madrid missed the chance to open up an eight-point gap at the top of La Liga after being held by Getafe.

Joao Felix thought he had broken the deadlock but Marcos Llorente was adjudged to have carried the ball out of play in the build-up.

Getafe's Allan Nyom was shown a straight red card for his challenge on Renan Lodi, before Luis Suarez struck the post in the closing stages.

Barcelona can cut the gap to four points if they beat Huesca on Monday.

Real Madrid leapfrogged Barca into second place earlier on Saturday as Karim Benzema's magnificent late goal earned them a 2-1 win at home to Elche.

Diego Simeone's Atleti travel to Chelsea in the last 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday, needing to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit to reach the quarter-finals.