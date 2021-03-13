Lavery will be hoping for a call-up to the Northern Ireland squad next week

In-form Shayne Lavery scored a hat-trick as Linfield hammered Carrick Rangers 7-0 to restore their five-point lead at the top of the table.

A quickfire Lavery double put the Blues in control with goals from Kirk Millar and Michael Newberry - his first for the club - making it 4-0 at the break.

Lavery added his third before Cameron Palmer opened his Linfield account and Jordan Stewart netted.

The result moves the Blues five points ahead of Coleraine again.

The second-placed Bannsiders, who have played a game less than the leaders, had reduced the gap between themselves and the holders to two points with a 2-0 win over Crusaders on Friday night.

David Healy's men responded well with what was their third consecutive victory after losing twice in a week to Big Two rivals Glentoran.

The visitors actually made a bright start to the game with both Cathair Friel and Lloyd Anderson getting in behind the home defence and threatening with low crosses.

Palmer and Newberry both arrived at Windsor Park in January

Linfield played their way into the game, however, and Mark Stafford had hit the crossbar with a header from a corner before Lavery opened the scoring in the 14th minute.

A good break out of defence by the hosts saw Palmer play Millar in down the right and, as he so often does, the winger delivered a pinpoint curling cross that Lavery headed home past debutant goalkeeper Geoff McKinty from close range.

The in-form Northern Ireland international doubled the lead six minutes later when he drilled home a low penalty after a challenge in the box by Kuris Forsythe on Joel Cooper.

Millar made it three just before the half-hour mark, Lavery turning provider to square it for his team-mate who side-footed home a composed finish beyond McKinty.

Newberry's first goal for Linfield arrived in the 32nd minute when a clever free-kick routine did not go well, but it fell to the January signing in the box and he found the bottom corner with a neat finish after a good first touch brought the ball under control.

Healy's men picked up from where they left off in the second half and Millar again was the provider as Lavery lashed home into the roof of the net for what was his eighth goal in five games.

Palmer then joined Newberry in getting his first Linfield goal, controlling well and drilling in a superb long-range strike before Stewart went round the keeper to round off the scoring.

Linfield manager David Healy said: "Three games in a week is a big challenge, as it is for all the teams, so credit to the players for producing such a quality performance against Carrick. Once it got the first goal it always looked like it was going to be comfortable for us.

"We scored some well-worked goals which is always pleasing as well as a few good goals on the break which I know will have pleased the players."