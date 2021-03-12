Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland made history by qualifying for the play-offs

The dates and venues for Northern Ireland's Euro 2022 play-off have been revealed.

Kenny Shiels' side will play Ukraine in their first leg in Kolos Kovalevka on Friday 9 April, kicking off at 17:00 GMT.

The home leg will be played at Seaview - where NI won their final two qualifiers - on Tuesday 13 April at 19:45 GMT.

NI finished runners-up to Norway in Group C to qualify for the play-offs.

It is the first time in their history that the NI women's team have reached a play-off for a major tournament.

Shiels' team last faced Ukraine a year ago at the Pinatar Cup in Spain when a youthful Northern Ireland were on the wrong end of a 4-0 scoreline.