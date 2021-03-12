Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Scott Brown, Allan McGregor
Celtic are ready to offer Scott Brown a new one-year contract as Aberdeen managerial hopeful Stephen Glass steps up his bid to make him his assistant. (Daily Record)
With the tie balanced at 1-1, Rangers will need their "biggest performance of the season at Ibrox" to get past Slavia Prague and reach the Europa League quarter-finals, says manager Steven Gerrard. (Scottish Sun)
Celtic need "massive investment" over the summer and veteran skipper Scott Brown must stay on to provide leadership, says the club's former striker Chris Sutton. (Daily Record)
Ryan Jack faces a race to be fit for Rangers' Europa League second leg with Slavia Prague on Thursday, with the midfielder having missed the last four matches. (Herald)
Allan McGregor now deserves to be ahead of Andy Goram in the list of great Rangers' goalkeepers, says former Ibrox striker Kris Boyd. (Scottish Sun)
Jackson Irvine says the domestic highlight of his career was winning the League Cup final with Ross County five years ago but vows to help sink his old team with Hibs today. (Daily Record)
Former Morton skipper Jim McAlister has moved to Rangers in a training ground role after retiring from playing in January. (Scottish Sun)
New Morton boss Gus MacPherson has made his first signing by taking Stephen McGinn on loan from Hibs until the end of the season. (Greenock Telegraph)