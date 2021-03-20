National League
Sutton UnitedSutton United15:00StockportStockport County
Venue: Borough Sports Ground

Sutton United v Stockport County

Last updated on .

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United26175445222356
2Hartlepool29148738271150
3Torquay27146747291848
4Wrexham29138840291147
5Stockport27137739231646
6Halifax27127843321143
7Notts County25126732211142
8Bromley27118845351041
9Eastleigh27101073528740
10Maidenhead United2511684036439
11Boreham Wood2991283329439
12Yeovil29115134345-238
13Altrincham30108123438-438
14Aldershot26114113837137
15Chesterfield25113113628836
16Dag & Red2797112735-834
17Solihull Moors2595112831-332
18Woking2687113030031
19Wealdstone2685133452-1829
20Weymouth2766152742-1524
21King's Lynn2666143353-2024
22Barnet2634192163-4213
23Dover1531111235-2310
View full National League table

