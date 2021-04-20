Premier League
TottenhamTottenham Hotspur18:00SouthamptonSouthampton
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton

Southampton's Danny Ings scoring against Burnley in the Premier League
Danny Ings is Southampton's top goalscorer in the Premier League this season

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham's interim head coach Ryan Mason takes charge of his first game on Wednesday following the sacking of Jose Mourinho on Monday morning.

Harry Kane is not expected to be fit as the club continues to assess his ankle injury ahead of the Carabao Cup final.

Southampton forward Michael Obafemi isn't yet ready to make his comeback from leg surgery.

Injured pair Oriol Romeu and Will Smallbone are sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho looking frustrated from the side-lines

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Spurs could complete a league double against Southampton for the first time since 2017.
  • Son Heung-min scored four goals in the reverse fixture when Tottenham won 5-2 at St Mary's.
  • Southampton have lost 12 of the 17 Premier League meetings since returning to the top flight in 2012.
  • Saints have lost nine of their past 10 away games against Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur

  • Spurs were top of the Premier League after 12 games but have won only seven of their subsequent 20 league fixtures.
  • Spurs have dropped 18 points from winning positions this season. Only Brighton and Hove Albion have a worse record.
  • Tottenham have let the lead slip in three of their past four Premier League matches (D1 L2).
  • Eleven of their 26 away league goals this season came in their first two matches. Since then, Spurs have only found the net 15 times in 14 away fixtures.
  • Forty one of their 52 Premier League goals this season were scored or assisted by Harry Kane or Son Heung-Min.
  • Spurs have only taken one point from the last five Premier League matches in which Kane did not play.

Southampton

  • Southampton have lost 11 of their past 14 Premier League fixtures.
  • They have the division's worst record in 2021, with 10 points from 15 games. Relegated Sheffield United have earned 12 points in the same period.
  • Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have lost seven of their past eight away matches.
  • Danny Ings has scored five goals in five appearances for Southampton versus Spurs in all competitions.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City32235467234474
2Man Utd32199464352966
3Leicester31175955371856
4West Ham32167953421155
5Chelsea31159750311954
6Liverpool32158954381653
7Tottenham321481054371750
8Everton31147104340349
9Arsenal32137124436846
10Leeds32144145050046
11Aston Villa301351243331044
12Wolves32118133241-941
13Crystal Palace31108133352-1938
14Southampton31106153956-1736
15Newcastle3298153553-1835
16Brighton31712123338-533
17Burnley3289152645-1933
18Fulham33512162543-1827
19West Brom3159172859-3124
20Sheff Utd3242261756-3914
View full Premier League table

