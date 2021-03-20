League Two
StevenageStevenage13:00CarlisleCarlisle United
Venue: Lamex Stadium, England

Stevenage v Carlisle United

Line-ups

Stevenage

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Cumming
  • 2Wildin
  • 15Vancooten
  • 6Prosser
  • 3Coker
  • 8Osborne
  • 19Read
  • 40Lines
  • 26Pett
  • 17List
  • 36Norris

Substitutes

  • 4Vincelot
  • 5Cuthbert
  • 12Hutton
  • 13Johnson
  • 23Smith
  • 27Aitchison
  • 35Stevens

Carlisle

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Norman
  • 2Tanner
  • 32Bennett
  • 13McDonald
  • 17Armer
  • 7Riley
  • 8Guy
  • 12Mellish
  • 10Zanzala
  • 20Toure
  • 16Dickenson

Substitutes

  • 3Anderton
  • 6Hayden
  • 9Alessandra
  • 11Patrick
  • 15Charters
  • 21Farman
  • 33Walker
Referee:
Brett Huxtable

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cheltenham35188946331362
2Cambridge361871154342061
3Forest Green341710749361361
4Tranmere34177104638858
5Newport351691046361057
6Bolton35169104542357
7Morecambe35168115049156
8Exeter331411857381953
9Salford341312941271451
10Crawley34149114541451
11Carlisle32146124538748
12Harrogate35146154040048
13Bradford33138123838047
14Leyton Orient34128143839-144
15Stevenage36916112831-343
16Mansfield35914124246-441
17Oldham35118165261-941
18Scunthorpe34125173544-941
19Walsall34815113743-639
20Port Vale36108184551-638
21Colchester35814133348-1538
22Barrow3398163841-335
23Southend3579192149-2830
24Grimsby3469192452-2827
View full League Two table

