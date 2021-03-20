League Two
NewportNewport County13:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium, Wales

Newport County v Leyton Orient

Line-ups

Newport

Formation 3-5-2

  • 30Townsend
  • 6Farquharson
  • 8Dolan
  • 28Demetriou
  • 32Shephard
  • 4Labadie
  • 17Bennett
  • 10Sheehan
  • 14Lewis
  • 27Scrimshaw
  • 18Maynard

Substitutes

  • 1King
  • 9Amond
  • 16Gambin
  • 19Telford
  • 22Ellison
  • 29Taylor
  • 34Ledley

Leyton Orient

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Vigouroux
  • 18Akinola
  • 23Turley
  • 5Happe
  • 3Widdowson
  • 8Clay
  • 4Cissé
  • 9Wilkinson
  • 15Kemp
  • 7McAnuff
  • 39Johnson

Substitutes

  • 1Sargeant
  • 2Ling
  • 6Coulson
  • 11Dayton
  • 17Dennis
  • 24Sweeney
  • 26Kyprianou
Referee:
Samuel Barrott

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cheltenham35188946331362
2Cambridge361871154342061
3Forest Green341710749361361
4Tranmere34177104638858
5Newport351691046361057
6Bolton35169104542357
7Morecambe35168115049156
8Exeter331411857381953
9Salford341312941271451
10Crawley34149114541451
11Carlisle32146124538748
12Harrogate35146154040048
13Bradford33138123838047
14Leyton Orient34128143839-144
15Stevenage36916112831-343
16Mansfield35914124246-441
17Oldham35118165261-941
18Scunthorpe34125173544-941
19Walsall34815113743-639
20Port Vale36108184551-638
21Colchester35814133348-1538
22Barrow3398163841-335
23Southend3579192149-2830
24Grimsby3469192452-2827
