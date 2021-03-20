League One
PortsmouthPortsmouth13:00IpswichIpswich Town
Venue: Fratton Park, England

Portsmouth v Ipswich Town

Line-ups

Portsmouth

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1MacGillivray
  • 13Bolton
  • 6Whatmough
  • 20Raggett
  • 3Brown
  • 7Williams
  • 4Naylor
  • 14Cannon
  • 11Curtis
  • 19Harness
  • 26Hiwula-Mayifuila

Substitutes

  • 8Close
  • 15Nicolaisen
  • 16Byers
  • 21Daniels
  • 22Ward
  • 24Jacobs
  • 37Mnoga

Ipswich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Holy
  • 4Chambers
  • 22Nsiala
  • 5Wilson
  • 3Ward
  • 15Bishop
  • 23Dozzell
  • 7Edwards
  • 18Judge
  • 17Bennetts
  • 10Norwood

Substitutes

  • 2McGuinness
  • 8Skuse
  • 9Jackson
  • 24Vincent-Young
  • 28Cornell
  • 36Dobra
  • 40Parrott
Referee:
Alan Young

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull362151061293268
2Peterborough34205954312365
3Sunderland341712553262763
4Lincoln City351871053371661
5Doncaster33175115142956
6Charlton361510115248455
7Ipswich34166123835354
8Oxford Utd341581149391053
9Gillingham36165155147453
10Portsmouth341571249371252
11Fleetwood3613111241301150
12Blackpool32148103729850
13Accrington34148124643350
14MK Dons36139145251148
15Crewe35139134346-348
16Plymouth36129154558-1345
17Shrewsbury321012103637-142
18Burton34118154457-1341
19Bristol Rovers3597193656-2034
20Wigan3597193861-2334
21Northampton3589183152-2133
22Wimbledon34711163357-2432
23Rochdale35710184364-2131
24Swindon3594224165-2431
View full League One table

