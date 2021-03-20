Portsmouth v Ipswich Town

PortsmouthPortsmouth13:00IpswichIpswich Town
Line-ups
Portsmouth
Formation 4-4-2
- 1MacGillivray
- 13Bolton
- 6Whatmough
- 20Raggett
- 3Brown
- 7Williams
- 4Naylor
- 14Cannon
- 11Curtis
- 19Harness
- 26Hiwula-Mayifuila
Substitutes
- 8Close
- 15Nicolaisen
- 16Byers
- 21Daniels
- 22Ward
- 24Jacobs
- 37Mnoga
Ipswich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Holy
- 4Chambers
- 22Nsiala
- 5Wilson
- 3Ward
- 15Bishop
- 23Dozzell
- 7Edwards
- 18Judge
- 17Bennetts
- 10Norwood
Substitutes
- 2McGuinness
- 8Skuse
- 9Jackson
- 24Vincent-Young
- 28Cornell
- 36Dobra
- 40Parrott
- Referee:
- Alan Young
Match report to follow.