Swansea City v Cardiff City

Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Line-ups
Swansea
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Woodman
- 26Naughton
- 2Bennett
- 5Guehi
- 23Roberts
- 6Fulton
- 8Grimes
- 24Bidwell
- 14HourihaneSubstituted forSmithat 18'minutes
- 10A Ayew
- 17Whittaker
Substitutes
- 3Manning
- 7Smith
- 9Lowe
- 15Routledge
- 18Hamer
- 21Dhanda
- 22Latibeaudiere
- 31Cooper
- 44Cabango
Cardiff
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Phillips
- 4MorrisonBooked at 45mins
- 5Flint
- 30Brown
- 28Sang
- 6Vaulks
- 21Pack
- 8Ralls
- 7Bacuna
- 10Moore
- 23Wilson
Substitutes
- 11Murphy
- 12Smithies
- 15Williams
- 19Watters
- 27Ojo
- 29M Harris
- 33Hoilett
- 40Colwill
- 41Bowen
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Booking
Post update
Morgan Whittaker (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Sean Morrison (Cardiff City).
Post update
Offside, Swansea City. Jay Fulton tries a through ball, but Connor Roberts is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Tom Sang.
Post update
Attempt saved. Aden Flint (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Will Vaulks with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Korey Smith (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Tom Sang.
Post update
Korey Smith (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Joe Ralls (Cardiff City).
Post update
Tom Sang (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jake Bidwell (Swansea City).
Post update
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Kieffer Moore.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Matt Grimes (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Connor Roberts.
Post update
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Joe Ralls.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jay Fulton (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by André Ayew.
Post update
Korey Smith (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Joe Ralls (Cardiff City).
Post update
Joe Ralls (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match report will appear here.