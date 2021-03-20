Championship
SwanseaSwansea City0CardiffCardiff City1

Swansea City v Cardiff City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Swansea

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Woodman
  • 26Naughton
  • 2Bennett
  • 5Guehi
  • 23Roberts
  • 6Fulton
  • 8Grimes
  • 24Bidwell
  • 14HourihaneSubstituted forSmithat 18'minutes
  • 10A Ayew
  • 17Whittaker

Substitutes

  • 3Manning
  • 7Smith
  • 9Lowe
  • 15Routledge
  • 18Hamer
  • 21Dhanda
  • 22Latibeaudiere
  • 31Cooper
  • 44Cabango

Cardiff

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Phillips
  • 4MorrisonBooked at 45mins
  • 5Flint
  • 30Brown
  • 28Sang
  • 6Vaulks
  • 21Pack
  • 8Ralls
  • 7Bacuna
  • 10Moore
  • 23Wilson

Substitutes

  • 11Murphy
  • 12Smithies
  • 15Williams
  • 19Watters
  • 27Ojo
  • 29M Harris
  • 33Hoilett
  • 40Colwill
  • 41Bowen
Referee:
Paul Tierney

Match Stats

Home TeamSwanseaAway TeamCardiff
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home5
Away7
Shots on Target
Home0
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away6

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Post update

    Morgan Whittaker (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Sean Morrison (Cardiff City).

  4. Post update

    Offside, Swansea City. Jay Fulton tries a through ball, but Connor Roberts is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Tom Sang.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aden Flint (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Will Vaulks with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Korey Smith (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Tom Sang.

  10. Post update

    Korey Smith (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Joe Ralls (Cardiff City).

  12. Post update

    Tom Sang (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jake Bidwell (Swansea City).

  14. Post update

    Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Kieffer Moore.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matt Grimes (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Connor Roberts.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Joe Ralls.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jay Fulton (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by André Ayew.

  18. Post update

    Korey Smith (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Joe Ralls (Cardiff City).

  20. Post update

    Joe Ralls (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich38258556272983
2Watford38229755262975
3Swansea37209845291669
4Brentford371911765392668
5Barnsley38197124942764
6Reading381881252411162
7Bournemouth3716111055371859
8Cardiff3816101255371858
9Middlesbrough38168144639756
10Millwall381216103836252
11Stoke381313124242052
12QPR371311133943-450
13Luton37148153141-1050
14Bristol City38154193950-1149
15Blackburn381210165042846
16Preston38135203949-1044
17Nottm Forest381012163038-842
18Huddersfield37119174152-1142
19Derby381010182742-1540
20Coventry37912163248-1639
21Birmingham38911182850-2238
22Rotherham34105193847-935
23Sheff Wed37108192847-1932
24Wycombe3869232561-3627
View full Championship table

Top Stories