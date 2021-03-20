Championship
BrentfordBrentford12:30Nottm ForestNottingham Forest
Venue: Brentford Community Stadium, England

Brentford v Nottingham Forest

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Brentford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Raya
  • 22Dalsgaard
  • 18Jansson
  • 23Reid
  • 29Bech Sørensen
  • 8Jensen
  • 6Nørgaard
  • 27Janelt
  • 19Mbeumo
  • 17Toney
  • 7Canós

Substitutes

  • 5Pinnock
  • 9Marcondes
  • 15Forss
  • 20Ghoddos
  • 24Fosu-Henry
  • 28Daniels
  • 30Rasmussen
  • 31Zamburek
  • 41Bidstrup

Nottm Forest

Formation 4-3-3

  • 30Samba
  • 2Christie
  • 3Figueiredo
  • 26McKenna
  • 13Bong
  • 37Garner
  • 18Ribeiro Dias
  • 27Krovinovic
  • 11Ameobi
  • 7Grabban
  • 17Mighten

Substitutes

  • 5Ribeiro
  • 6Mbe Soh
  • 8Colback
  • 12Smith
  • 15Freeman
  • 22Yates
  • 25Murray
  • 28Knockaert
  • 33Taylor
Referee:
Graham Scott

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich37257555262982
2Watford37219752262672
3Swansea36209745281769
4Brentford361910764382667
5Barnsley37197114840864
6Reading371871251401161
7Bournemouth3716111055371859
8Middlesbrough37168134638856
9Cardiff3715101254371755
10Millwall371116103736149
11Stoke371213124142-149
12QPR361310133842-449
13Bristol City37154183948-949
14Luton36138153041-1147
15Blackburn37129164941845
16Preston37135193948-944
17Huddersfield37119174152-1142
18Nottm Forest371011162937-841
19Derby371010172741-1440
20Coventry36911163248-1638
21Birmingham37911172847-1938
22Rotherham3395193647-1132
23Sheff Wed3698192646-2029
24Wycombe3768232561-3626
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport