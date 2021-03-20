Brentford v Nottingham Forest

BrentfordBrentford12:30Nottm ForestNottingham Forest
Line-ups
Brentford
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Raya
- 22Dalsgaard
- 18Jansson
- 23Reid
- 29Bech Sørensen
- 8Jensen
- 6Nørgaard
- 27Janelt
- 19Mbeumo
- 17Toney
- 7Canós
Substitutes
- 5Pinnock
- 9Marcondes
- 15Forss
- 20Ghoddos
- 24Fosu-Henry
- 28Daniels
- 30Rasmussen
- 31Zamburek
- 41Bidstrup
Nottm Forest
Formation 4-3-3
- 30Samba
- 2Christie
- 3Figueiredo
- 26McKenna
- 13Bong
- 37Garner
- 18Ribeiro Dias
- 27Krovinovic
- 11Ameobi
- 7Grabban
- 17Mighten
Substitutes
- 5Ribeiro
- 6Mbe Soh
- 8Colback
- 12Smith
- 15Freeman
- 22Yates
- 25Murray
- 28Knockaert
- 33Taylor
- Referee:
- Graham Scott
Match report to follow.