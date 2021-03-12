Alex Dyer: Police charge 43-year-old man over alleged racist abuse
Police have charged a 43-year-old man in connection with alleged racial abuse directed at former Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer on social media.
Kilmarnock say the message - posted the day after Dyer's January exit from Rugby Park - was reported to police by fans of the Scottish Premiership club.
Kilmarnock contacted police in December after receiving a letter containing "racist abuse" directed at Dyer.
The Englishman was the Premiership's only black manager.
He left the Ayrshire club on 30 January after a run of two wins in 11 games.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A 43-year-old man has been charged in connection with offensive communications posted online.
"A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."