Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray fears forward Bradley Dack has sustained a cruciate knee ligament injury in their defeat by Brentford.

Dack, 27, was carried off in stoppage time of Friday's Championship game at Ewood Park, which Rovers lost 1-0.

Shortly after full-time, Mowbray revealed Dack was being treated with gas and air in the changing room.

"It doesn't look good, our medical staff seem to think it's a bad one," Mowbray said.

"I'm not a medic, but the doctor is telling me that he thinks it's a cruciate knee ligament injury.

"It's an emotional place at the minute, but he's part of this family and we'll look after him and ensure he gets fit."

Dack went to ground in a collision with Brentford goalkeeper David Raya as he tried to intercept the ball from a clearance on the edge of the penalty box.

After lengthy treatment on the pitch, Dack was led off down the tunnel on a stretcher.

"The players are all hugging him, (former Blackburn player) David Raya is in there as well because he's really concerned," Mowbray added.

"It's emotional for everyone and we'll wait and see on a proper diagnosis when it settles down and we can get a proper scan."

Dack was previously sidelined for 12 months after damaging the anterior cruciate ligament in his other knee in December 2019.

He returned to action on 26 December this season in the same week he signed an extension to his contract at Ewood Park until the end of the 2022-23 season.

His 17 appearances for Rovers this season have seen him score three goals, including against Swansea City on Tuesday.

Mowbray 'devastated' for Dack

Analysis - BBC Radio Lancashire's Andy Bayes

I don't think I've seen Tony Mowbray look so upset after a game. He wasn't happy with Rovers' first-half display, but he was absolutely devastated for Bradley Dack.

A real sickener. The player, manager and the club fearing the worst that its another ACL. Gutted for him.