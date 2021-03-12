Last updated on .From the section National League

Seven of 23 National League clubs wanted to end the season

The Football Association has confirmed the end of the 2020-21 season at non-league step two level.

The season in both National Leagues North and South has been rubberstamped as null and void - and proposals for a mini-league for clubs who wanted the season to continue have been rejected.

National League clubs voted to end the season at step two level last month.

But the FA's Alliance Committee feel the proposal for some clubs to carry on would undermine the league's integrity.

The main National League will continue, as previously proposed, for the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign, despite seven out of the 23 clubs having voted in February to end the season in English football's fifth tier.

However, obviously, there will now be no promotion from the two North and South feeder leagues.

The vote in February on how to end the season was undertaken by all the league's member clubs.

But, while the majority of National League South clubs voted to continue its season (12-9), fewer counterparts in National League North felt the same (7-15) and the decision to scrap the campaign was taken.