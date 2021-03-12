Last updated on .From the section European Football

Centre-back Ramos has made 668 appearances for Real scoring 100 goals

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane says he is unsure whether captain Sergio Ramos will stay at the club.

Centre-back Ramos, 34, is out of contract at the end of the season.

The Spain international has won four Champions League, four Club World Cups and five La Liga titles in 16 years at the Bernabeu since arriving from Sevilla in 2005.

"I want to be honest and I have to say I don't know what's going to happen with him," Zidane said.

"We want him to stay here. He's always going to be an important player and I want him to remain here, that's what I'll say as a coach."

Ramos, who has said he wants to remain at Real.

Meanwhile, Zidane would not discuss rumours linking Cristiano Ronaldo with a return to Real - who are eight points behind La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid - after the Portuguese forward's Juventus were knocked out of the Champions League by Porto on Tuesday.

"Everyone knows what Cristiano is to Madrid, what he's achieved here, what we think about him and everything he did here was magnificent," Zidane said.

"But right now he's a Juventus player and I can't say more than that. A lot of things have been said but we need to be respectful."