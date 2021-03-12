Last updated on .From the section Irish

Coleraine goalscorer Matthew Shevlin is congratulated by Aaron Traynor

Coleraine beat Crusaders 2-0 to extend their unbeaten league run to 15 matches and move to within two points of Premiership leaders Linfield.

Stephen Lowry provided the powerful precision right-wing cross for Matthew Shevlin to head into the bottom corner at the back post in the 44th minute.

Aaron Jarvis doubled the lead by lashing the ball into the net right-footed past Jonny Tuffey on 56 minutes.

Coleraine have won eight and drawn one of their last nine games at home.

Their 15-match unbeaten streak includes 12 wins and three draws, that incredible sequence thrusting them firmly into title contention after an indifferent start to their campaign.

The first half was a cagey affair, almost completely devoid of goalscoring chances, until Shevlin opened the scoring with his first goal for the club he joined in January - a delightful finish from the former Ballymena United and Linfield forward.

In the first minute after the restart Coleraine old boy Jamie McGonigle almost drew the visitors level but his curling effort flew wide of the post.

Jarvis lashed the ball home through a host of bodies for his side's second, Jamie Glackin's delivery from the right having been palmed into his path by Tuffey.

Shevlin went close to grabbing another - after a fine Coleraine move the striker's low rifled shot was pushed round the post by Tuffey.

The Crusaders stopper also denied Lowry late on with another super save.

Stephen Baxter's side remain third in the standings, but now seven behind Coleraine after their sixth defeat in 10 top flight encounters.