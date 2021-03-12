Last updated on .From the section Irish

Tiernan Lynch has been manager of Larne since 2017

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch has signed a contract extension which will see him remain at the club through to the end of the 2021-22 season.

Lynch has been at the helm since May 2017, overseeing the Inver Park club's rise from the Championship to the upper echelons of the Premiership.

Lynch has also implemented the transition to full-time football.

His tenure has also seen the club end their 33-year wait for a senior trophy by winning the County Antrim Shield.

The push for a first ever European football qualification continues this campaign with the east Antrim side lying fourth in the table.

"We are absolutely delighted get Tiernan secured on a deal until the end of next season, with the option of one year rolling contracts thereafter," said Larne chairman Gareth Clements.

"Since arriving at the club in 2017, Tiernan and his backroom team have worked tirelessly in laying the foundations required to help us rebuild this proud club, and bring some long overdue days in the sun for our fantastic supporters."

Lynch commented: "I have had great support since I came to the club.

"It was clear the supporters at Larne saw what we were trying to do with a style of football from day one, even in the early days when things were more challenging.

"With the support of Kenny Bruce we have been able to make the vision of full-time football a reality and I think the club will reap the benefits for years to come.

"Myself and the coaching staff have enjoyed some memorable moments in our three and a half years here so far and we are working night and day to add some more to that list.

"We are all counting down the days until the fans are back inside Inver Park and be our 12th man."