Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin says the addition of Kris Lindsay to the Reds' coaching set-up can help take the club "up another level".

McLaughlin was quick to acquire the services of the former Glenavon coach after he left his post as Dungannon Swifts manager by mutual consent.

"It's a brilliant move for us. Kris is well known as one of the top coaches in the country," said McLaughlin.

"He's a great addition to the staff and we are delighted to have him on board."

"Everyone knows about the work he did as a coach at Glenavon, where he was so highly rated, and then as manager of Dungannon.

"His knowledge of the game and the league are second to none and to have that quality of coach having an input into training can help take us up another level," added the Reds boss.

McLaughlin's side lie sixth in the table ahead of the visit of Glenavon to Solitude on Saturday.

The north Belfast club sat out Tuesday night's Premiership action but will hope to bounce back after losing 2-0 to Linfield at Windsor Park last Saturday.

'A chance to build up relationships and understandings'

"This week we got to train as a group for the first time in many weeks - those players who joined in January had just been reporting for games and then recovering on Thursdays so there was no chance to build up those relationships and understandings," observed the former Institute manager.

"Gary Hamilton is one of the top managers in the league and Glenavon are one of the form teams in the division so it will be tough but we are looking forward to it.

"Gary likes his teams to attack, to play on the front foot, like we do ourselves, and his teams are always well organised.

"Last week was disappointing but the players we brought in during January have settled in really well and are really good professionals.

"They have added quality to the squad, have that winning mentality and don't accept second best.

"The schedule has been tough in recent weeks and our two physios have been flat out, putting in some serious hours.

"It has been a big ask of part-time players the last few months but our boys have looked after themselves well and trained hard."

Also on Saturday afternoon, leaders Linfield play the third of four consecutive home matches when they host Carrick Rangers, while Glentoran take on Warrenpoint Town at Milltown.

Larne travel to Stangmore Park to play Dungannon Swifts, with Ballymena United at home to Portadown.