Rangers v Slavia Prague - team news, preview & stats

Ryan Jack came off during Rangers' win over Dundee United last month

Europa League last-16: Rangers v Slavia Prague (agg 1-1) Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Thursday, 18 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Follow updates on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW & the BBC Sport website

Rangers will be without Ryan Jack for the return leg of their Europa League last-16 tie with Slavia Prague.

The midfielder also missed last week's 1-1 draw in Prague but has been included in Scotland's squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers.

Steven Gerrard's Ibrox side, who have won the Scottish Premiership, face are Celtic on Sunday.

"We will make a decision on the weekend when we need to, but Ryan is ruled out for tomorrow's game," Gerrard said.

"I had a chat with [Scotland head coach] Steve Clarke. We've been in touch over Ryan and a few other players for some time, but I'm not going to divulge what gets said. I don't think that's fair or respectful."

Rangers are looking to reach the Europa League quarter-finals for the first time, while Slavia reached the last eight for the first time two years ago, when they lost to Chelsea.

Team news

Nathan Paterson is expected to continue at right-back for Rangers in captain James Tavernier's continued absence through injury.

However, left-back Borna Barisic, midfielder Glen Kamara and striker Kemar Roofe are all just one booking away from missing the first leg of any potential quarter-final tie.

Centre-half David Zima misses out for Slavia through injury after coming on as a substitute in Sunday's 3-0 win way to Mlada Boleslav.

Ivory Coast international Simon Deli, who is on loan from Club Brugge, started in the Czech Liga game in Zima's place and is likely to do so again, while Ondrej Kudela is also added to the squad as cover.

Forward Jan Kuchta and midfielder Peter Olayinka, who set up Slavia's goal in the first leg, did not feature on Sunday as head coach Jindrich Trpisovsky made five changes from that game, but both have travelled.

What did we learn from the first leg?

Slavia's high press made for a difficult opening half-hour for Rangers last week, with Nicolae Stanciu giving the Czech side an early lead.

However, after Rangers had got level against the run of play through Filip Helander on half-time, they got to grips with their opponents, particularly on the flanks.

Both sides had opportunities to win it, with goalkeeper Allan McGregor making a stunning late save for the the Ibrox side.

What they said

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "Slavia are a fantastic team, really well organised, so it's going to be a fantastic 90 minutes and one that we're really looking forward to. We've got a real tough game ahead.

"We've given ourselves a real good opportunity. Having said that, we believe we're going to have to perform an awful lot better to get through. We know Slavia are going to come and give everything they've got. It's really set up for a good 50-50 tie."

Slavia Prague head coach Jindrich Trpisovsky: "We know that Rangers are a tough, strong and resilient opponent and it will be very difficult to make them play our own way, but we have had time to prepare.

"They will not rush forward. They have fast players and will wait for our mistakes and launch counter-attacks. I expect a similar game to those in the Czech league when we hold the ball and the other team relies on dangerous quick attacks."

What's happening with the coefficient?

First-leg defeats for Ukrainian sides Dynamo Kyiv and Shakhtar Donetsk would appear to be good news for Scotland's hopes of securing an automatic place in the Champions League group stage for the season after next. But those ties are not yet over, while defeat for Rangers could hinder things.

Scotland are currently 11th in the country coefficient but only lead Ukraine by 0.275 points. In the club coefficient rankings, Rangers are just above AC Milan, who are tied 1-1 with Manchester United, and behind Leicester City, who lost to Slavia in the round of 32.

Match stats

Rangers have progressed from seven of their past eight Uefa Cup/Europa League knockout ties after avoiding defeat in the first leg. They were eliminated by PSV Eindhoven in the last 16 in 2010-11 despite drawing in the Netherlands in the first leg.

They have won their three previous home matches against Czech opposition, most recently against Viktoria Zizkov in the Uefa Cup in October 2002.

Slavia have lost their previous two matches in Scotland, both in the Uefa Cup against St Mirren (1985-86) and Hearts (1992-93).

Rangers have only lost once in their past 23 home matches in European competition (W16 D6) - against Bayer Leverkusen at this stage of this competition last season.

Should Rangers progress, Steven Gerrard will be the third English manager to reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League, after Roy Hodgson in 2009-10 with Fulham and Alan Pardew in 2012-13 with Newcastle United.