Abdoulaye Doucoure was taken off after 64 minutes in Everton's win at West Brom earlier this month

Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure will be out for up to 10 weeks with a small fracture in his foot.

The 28-year-old missed Monday's Premier League defeat at Chelsea after coming off during the win at West Brom on 4 March.

The Frenchman has started 25 league games since joining the Toffees from Watford in the summer.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti said he was "hopeful" Doucoure could return before the end of the season.

The Italian also confirmed playmaker James Rodriguez would not be available until after the March international break.

Rodriguez had been playing with a calf issue before missing the past three games, and Ancelotti wants the Colombian to fully recover before returning to the side.

It means the 29-year-old will miss Saturday's visit of Burnley and the FA Cup quarter-final at home to Manchester City on 20 March.

"James played well, really well, against Man United and against Liverpool but he was not 100% fit," said Ancelotti.

"We decided to give him a proper recovery and don't let him play at 70 or 80%. We have taken this decision together and the player agrees."