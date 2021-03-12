Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Sportscene's coverage of an abridged weekend's SPFL fixture list begins with Inverness Caledonian Thistle's meeting with Raith Rovers on Friday.

John Hughes will join Leanne Crichton and Jonathan Sutherland for live coverage of the Championship game on BBC Scotland from 19:30 GMT.

Steven Thompson and Julie Fleeting will be on Sportscene results the next day on BBC One at 16:30.

Then Shelley Kerr and James McFadden are on Sportscene Saturday at 19:30.

That programme - with highlights of Livingston v Hamilton Academical and Ross County v Hibernian - is on BBC Scotland and will be repeated on BBC One at 23:35.

Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland will cover all the action and you can listen to Off the Ball with Stuart Cosgrove and Tam Cowan from midday on Saturday and Sunday.

There will also be live coverage of all the games on the BBC Sport website and app.