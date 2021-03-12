Sunderland's crushing 1998 play-off loss to Charlton is one of eight defeats since their 1973 FA Cup triumph

2020-21 Papa John's Trophy final: Sunderland v Tranmere Rovers Date: Sunday, 14 March Venue: Wembley Stadium Kick-off: 15:00 GMT

Sunderland's miserable eight-game losing run at Wembley has no bearing on Sunday's EFL Trophy final against Tranmere Rovers, says boss Lee Johnson.

The Black Cats have lost an FA Cup final, two League Cup finals, three play-off finals, the 2019 EFL Trophy and a Centenary tournament game.

Their only triumph came in 1973 when the then-Division Two side beat hot favourites Leeds in the FA Cup final.

"I don't feel any weight of history," Johnson told BBC Look North.

"Some even believe it's a curse, so perhaps it's good that I haven't had chance to look into it.

"In terms of a new regime, we're treating it like the first. That's how we're looking at it. We want to do well for ourselves."

Under Johnson, Sunderland have revived their League One promotion bid with 10 league wins and only three defeats in 22 games in charge, climbing from eighth to fourth and reducing the gap on the automatic places to just two points.

Like Sunderland, who are making their third visit to Wembley in the space of three seasons, League Two Tranmere have also made regular visits to the national stadium in the past few years.

The 2020-21 final is taking place the day after last season's final between Portsmouth and Salford City, which had been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A family affair for Power

Max Power featured in both of Sunderland's last two visits, but both were forgettable for the midfielder

There is an extra level of interest for Black Cats skipper Max Power, as he not only attempts to end his own Wembley hoodoo, but is taking on his hometown club.

Power, 27, who was born in Birkenhead, played in excess of 100 games for Rovers and has family ties to the club from Prenton Park.

"It'll be a nice occasion. My dad's a Tranmere fan - the only one I must add as everyone else is Liverpool - but I'm sure my dad will be supporting me," Power said.

"It's such a shame there will be no fans in the ground, the only positive I didn't get pounded for tickets from everyone back home which is one less stress.

"I had two 'great' experiences at Wembley - one was a penalty shoot out defeat and the other I was injured after 27 seconds in the play-off final - so I'm looking forward to getting back there.

"I don't look too much into previous records and stuff like that, it's a game we're all looking forward to, you have to play a good number of games to get to the final so we want to go that one step further and lift the trophy."

Hill looks for maiden Wembley win

Tranmere boss Keith Hill led his side to the Papa John's Trophy final after they beat Oxford United at the semi-final stage

Tranmere come into the game with doubts over injured duo Sid Nelson and James Vaughan but otherwise have a full strength side at their disposal.

Rovers boss Keith Hill has twice been to Wembley as Rochdale manager, but came away without victory on both occasions.

The 51-year-old is unfazed about his record as he aims to upset a side from a higher division at the national stadium.

"You've got to enjoy your work and our work is football. We're very fortunate that it's not just our hobby but our hobby as well in this industry is winning," he told BBC Radio Merseyside.

"I've said before that we don't practise failure. I'm the same as every manager, whether you're top, bottom, in the league or FA Cup or Papa John's Trophy final, you prepare your team to win a football match.

"I have a lot of enjoyment in my life without a scoreboard. An interpretation of enjoyment is whether you win or lose but when you get to the final, nobody remembers the losers do they?"