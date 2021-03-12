Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea drew 1-1 with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday to progress to the quarter-finals of the Women's Champions League 3-1 on aggregate

Chelsea will face two-time winners Wolfsburg in the quarter-finals of the Women's Champions League.

The Blues have been knocked out of Europe by the German side on three previous occasions, including at the semi-final stage in 2017-18.

Fellow Women's Super League side Manchester City have been drawn against Spanish club Barcelona.

Holders Lyon, who have won the competition seven times, will play Sparta Prague or Paris Saint Germain.

Bayern Munich will take on Swedish club Rosengard in the remaining quarter-final tie.

The first legs of the last-eight ties will be played on 23-24 March with the return legs on 31 March and 1 April.

WSL leaders Chelsea have been drawn at home for their first leg while Manchester City are scheduled to travel to Spain first, although venues for the matches are yet to be announced.

Both Chelsea and Manchester City have previously reached the semi-finals of the Women's Champions League twice.

Should they progress from their respective last-eight ties, Chelsea will face Bayern or Rosengard in the semi-finals, and City will play the winners of Lyon's tie against PSG or Sparta.

The semi-finals will be staged on 24-25 April and 1-2 May, with this season's final set to take place in Gothenburg, Sweden, on 16 May.

Quarter-final draw

Bayern Munich (GER) v Rosengard (SWE)

Sparta Prague (CZE) or Paris Saint Germain (FRA) v Lyon (FRA)

Barcelona (ESP) v Manchester City

Chelsea v Wolfsburg (GER)

Semi-final draw

Sparta Prague or Paris Saint Germain or Lyon v Barcelona or Manchester City

Bayern Munich or Rosengard v Chelsea or Wolfsburg