Bristol City beat Reading 3-2 on Monday for their second league win of the season

Bristol City interim manager Matt Beard says his side are "not in it to make the numbers up" as they prepare for Sunday's Continental Tyres League Cup final against high-flying Chelsea.

The Robins have just moved off the bottom of the Women's Super League after beating Reading on Monday.

But they face a star-studded Chelsea side who are through to the last eight of the Champions League.

"We're in good form at the moment so confidence is high," said Beard.

Beard was Chelsea manager from 2009 to 2012 and led the Blues to the 2012 FA Cup final.

Having taken over the reins at City in January while Tanya Oxtoby is on maternity leave, he has led has the Robins to three wins and a draw in their past five matches - their only loss in that time a 5-0 reversal to Chelsea a month ago.

"We know this is a huge task on Sunday," said Beard. "I know it's a tough game but it's a cup final and we're not in it to make the numbers up.

"It's not a foregone conclusion by any stretch of the imagination but we appreciate where they are and where we are.

"Anything can happen. I said to the players yesterday about the men's cup final between Wigan and Manchester City many years ago - things happen in football.

"There are some shock results on some days and if we manage to pull that off, what an achievement it would be."

Blues without England after concussion

Bethany England was forced off shortly before half-time after suffering a concussion against Atletico Madrid

Chelsea will be without England forward Bethany England as they look to retain the title they won last season when they beat Arsenal 2-1 in the final.

England scored both goals that evening but has had to stay behind in Italy after suffering a concussion in her side's Champions League last 16 draw with Atletico Madrid in Monza on Wednesday.

With Bristol City inspired by newly-capped England forward Ebony Salmon, Chelsea manager Emma Hayes is aware that her team will need to be on their guard against a side with nothing to lose.

"This side of Christmas they've been brilliant on the counter, you can see that they're finding another level of their attacking play," said Hayes.

"They're fighting to stay in the league, I think their efforts in that last game were superb and you can see with Salmon the quality she's got on the counter.

"They seemed to have found something that works for them.

"I'm approaching this final in exactly the same way I do every game regardless of the opponent as you know with football there's no such thing as a comfortable game."

Can Chelsea achieve a clean sweep?

Chelsea beat Arsenal 2-1 to win the 2020 Continental Tyres League Cup thanks to England's stoppage-time winner

The Blues, who have already won the Community Shield this season, are still capable of a clean sweep of trophies and have only lost once since September - a surprise 2-1 reverse at home to Brighton & Hove Albion in February.

They will face German giants Wolfsburg in the last eight of the Champions League later this month and are two points clear of Manchester City at the top of the WSL with six games to go.

"I've always said that the team that goes the furthest in the Champions League will struggle to win domestic honours as well," said Hayes.

"I always felt the club outside the Champions League was going to be the bigger favourite for the league this year, but fortunately for us and Man City we've been able to show our qualities, even with games accumulating.

"Winning breeds winning but, as I said to my team yesterday, we haven't accomplished anything, we haven't achieved anything, so we've got to keep the hunger and the endurance for that hunger as high as possible if we're going to be in with a shout of winning."