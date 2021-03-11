Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Darren Randolph has earned 50 caps for the Republic

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny says keeper Darren Randolph will miss the opening World Cup qualifiers later this month because of injury.

Kenny told a fans' forum on Thursday night that the West Ham keeper's hip injury would keep him out of the games against Serbia and Luxembourg.

"Darren won't be fit to be selected for the camp," said Kenny.

The Republic boss is now hoping that Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher will recover from a stomach muscle injury.

"I've been speaking to Darren over the last few days and West Ham have shut him down at the moment," added Kenny.

Randolph, 33, has been the Republic's regular goalkeeper in recent years and earned his 50th cap for his country in November.

Kenny said that Kelleher, 22, is scheduled to return to training this weekend.

"Fingers crossed he comes through okay because he's played five games for Liverpool and he's been first-class in those games," added the Republic boss.

The Republic start their World Cup campaign in Serbia on 24 March before taking on Luxembourg in Dublin three days later.

The Irish face Qatar in a non-competitive game in their group in the Hungarian city of Debrecen on 30 March.